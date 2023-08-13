Genshin Impact Underwater exploration abilities: Aquatic Stamina, Combat, Xenochromatic Creatures, and more

Genshin Impact's upcoming Fontaine region is just around the corner with the highly anticipated version 4.0 update. Officials continue to release special edition issues to spread more knowledge about new mechanics, enemies, creatures, and many more. A recent special edition issue has revealed official information about underwater exploration abilities.

In this article, we will guide you on how to unlock this ability and briefly cover everything you need to know about the new underwater mechanic coming to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact official guide to Fontaine's underwater diving and abilities

Genshin Impact officials recently released the Steambird Special Edition IV: Wondrous Abilities for Underwater Exploration across all social media platforms. You will experience many new abilities as you explore the upcoming underwater regions.

Obtaining new underwater abilities and diving mechanics is fairly simple in Genshin Impact. Travelers only need to interact with the Fontaine's statue to receive the Transoceanic Sourcewater blessing.

This blessing will allow you to stay underwater 24/7 and grant special abilities. You will gain aquatic stamina that can be replenished by resting on the spot when exhausted.

Transoceanic Sourcewater has many properties (Image via HoYoverse)

When underwater, the transoceanic source water can be seen beside travelers as a strange cluster of water. The underwater regions are filled with Xenochromatic creatures that have special properties. Attacking them with the power of the transoceanic sourcewater will allow you to mimic their abilities for a short duration. Here is a list of all abilities:

Xenochromatic Armored Crab Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray Xenochromatic Blubberbeast

Given below are brief descriptions of these abilities that you can mimic.

Xenochromatic Armored Crab

Looks like a Hydro shield with an additional feature (Image via HoYoverse)

You will be able to create Armored Shield and unleash powerful shockwaves using the transoceanic sourcewater on Armored Crab. This ability will be extremely useful when you want to clear certain pathways blocked by debris.

The Armored Shield also has a special function where you can unleash stronger energy bolts after getting hit by an enemy's attack.

Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray

How Water Blades looks in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

After gaining Hunter's Ray abilities, you will be able to unleash sharp Water Blades to cut the Seagrass's weak spots.

When you encounter glowing weak points, you will have to use Water Blades to cut through several of them at once. A special light will shine on some weak sections of the Fontemer Seagrass. All of these must be completely cut within a short period of time, or they will regrow.

Xenochromatic Blubberbeast

Useful for finding hidden places and puzzles (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can use Blubberbeast's ability to emit pulsing sonar waves with a detection function.

When these sonar waves come into contact with certain objects, they can resonate with them and reveal their location. Furthermore, it appears that they can detect invisible objects underwater.