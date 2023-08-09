Genshin Impact underwater exploration: Currents, recovery orb, echoing conches, and more

Genshin Impact will soon release the highly anticipated 4.0 update, bringing new content. The new Fontaine region will introduce many new environments and mechanics that players will have to adapt to in order to enhance their gameplay experience. One such inclusion is the new underwater regions and the diving mechanics that will come along with it.

When moving underwater, some mechanics will assist divers, but there will be others that provide some sort of resistance. Fortunately, HoYoverse officials have released a special edition issue to explain to players more about these underwater exploration mechanics. Read on to learn more.

Genshin Impact official guide to Fontaine's new underwater exploration

The Steambird Special Edition II: Underwater Exploration Guide

The Steambird Special Edition II: Underwater Exploration Guide was recently released by Genshin Impact officials across their social media platforms. Players can learn many new exploration mechanics they will experience in the new underwater regions. Here is a quick overview:

Currents

High-Pressure Water Vents

Recovery Orbs

Echoing Conches

Fantastical Floating Balls

A brief explanation of these new Fontaine mechanics is explained below.

Currents

This is basically a speed boost (Image via HoYoverse)

When exploring the unknown parts of Fontaine's underwater region, players will come across water rings called currents. Pass through these current rings to travel quickly between locations.

Some currents will also help with finding unknown hidden locations in Genshin Impact.

High-Pressure Water Vents

High-Pressure Water Vents is another means to travel around (Image via HoYoverse)

High-Pressure Water Vents are another means that allow players to travel across Fontaine's underwater regions. However, players will have to break it open using their new underwater abilities to utilize them.

These water vents generate some strong currents that cannot be avoided through regular means. Unless players have an armored crab shield from armored crab, they won't be able to resist the current and will be swept away.

Recovery Orbs

HP & Stamina restoration (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's special edition reveals recovery orbs that will be abundantly found across the underwater regions. Players can easily identify them due to their energy-emitting nature. Touch them to restore your aquatic stamina and character health.

This mechanic is a lifesaver since character abilities can't be used as they have been replaced by underwater abilities.

Echoing Conches

Interact with them to find hidden items (Image via HoYoverse)

While some of the previous mechanics aided movements and restoration, the Echoing Conches will help with exploration.

Genshin Impact players can trigger these devices to release sound waves that will reveal invisible objects or clues hidden nearby. Players can expect to encounter them a lot near puzzles and other underwater locations.

Fantastical Floating Balls

Lastly, the special edition reveals Fantastical Floating Balls. As the name suggests, these balls float underwater and can only be moved using high-pressure water events or similar facts.

Genshin Impact players will always find a ringed structure nearby that will activate when in contact with the balls.