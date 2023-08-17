Genshin Impact: All Fontaine teleport waypoint locations

Genshin Impact's latest version 4.0 update, has released the highly anticipated Fontaine regions. Players are thrilled to discover new sceneries as they explore the ground above as well as underwater regions. As the community embarks on an adventure to collect new resources and rewards, it is recommended that they unlock the teleport waypoints they come across.

Players must already know the importance of fast travel in Genshin Impact. Therefore, it is recommended to unlock all 39 teleport waypoints to travel freely across the Fontaine regions. Here is everything one needs to know.

Note: As of this writing, only two hidden teleport waypoints have been discovered.

Genshin Impact: How many teleport waypoints are there in Fontaine?

As mentioned, players can interact with around 39 teleport waypoints all across the Fontaine region. It is not necessary for travelers to complete the latest Archon Quests to access the teleport waypoints. Currently, the only two teleport waypoints are behind the "Aqueous Tidemarks" World Quest.

Genshin Impact players can take a look at the interactive map to check the waypoints' locations which should also match the in-game map. Do note that some of them are located underwater, so players will need to get Fontaine's blessing beforehand so they use the new diving mechanics.

Fontaine achievement reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Interacting with all waypoints will unlock an achievement called "Font of all Waters (I)," which will reward 5 Primogems.

How to unlock the "Aqueous Tidemarks" World Quest teleport waypoints?

Hidden waypoint in Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Aqueous Tidemarks is one of the first Fontaine world quests that players can participate in. To unlock the hidden teleport waypoints, players will have to obtain an ancient key that will appear during this world quest. Access the passage using the ancient key, and follow the quest navigation to find both the hidden waypoints.

Those who have yet to encounter Virgil to initiate the World Quest can take a look at this video guide.

How to unlock two underground hidden waypoints in Elynas?

There are two underground hidden teleport waypoints in Elynas of Beryl region. Genshin Impact players can easily access them through the "Good Stuff but Terrible Taste" World Quest.

Teleport to Elynas Statue of the Seven and head North toward a lake. You will find the NPC Melusine there and also the trail that players need to dive into to unlock the underground teleport waypoints.

It is advised that you unlock every waypoint in Genshin Impact so that you can use them for material gathering or further exploration. While completing the required quests may take some time, it is well worth the effort because teleport waypoints make everything easier when exploring the Fontaine region in Genshin Impact.