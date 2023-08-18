Genshin Impact Iron Viscount: Location, how to defeat, achievement, and rewards

Genshin Impact's 4.0 update has introduced multiple new bosses called Local Legends, who are native to Fontaine. There are eight of these monsters scattered across the nation, and Iron Viscount is one of them. Defeating him may be a bit tricky for some players because he requires them to utilize some in-game mechanics instead of relying on the brute strength of their characters.

This guide will explain where players can find the Local Legend, Iron Viscount, in Genshin Impact, and how they can defeat him.

Genshin Impact Iron Viscount guide: How to defeat the Local Legend

Due to the fact that Iron Viscount is located underwater in Genshin Impact, you will have to engage in a battle with him while diving. By going to its location and following the steps given ahead, you will be able to defeat this mighty Local Legend easily.

Location of Iron Viscount in Genshin Impact

Iron Viscount location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Iron Viscount is located in an underground cave near the Elynas region and you will have to complete the Hydrograna puzzle located at the waterbody marked on the map above. Upon successfully solving it, you will be able to access the cave.

Once you reach this underwater area, you will have to douse all the Pyro bonfires nearby, after which Iron Viscount will appear.

You can also refer to this visual guide if you have trouble solving the puzzles. Once he appears, follow the tips given below to fight him and win.

Tips to kill Local Legend Iron Viscount in Genshin Impact

1) Use the Xenochromatic Armored Crabs to deal damage

Xenochromatic Armored Crabs (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

There are two Xenochromatic Armored Crabs located on either side of Iron Viscount. As normal attacks do not harm this boss, you will have to absorb and borrow the abilities of these crabs to battle him instead.

You can hold-press your normal attack button to absorb their abilities once you are close enough. Further, you can summon a shield by tapping the Elemental Skill button.

2) Parry Iron Viscount's attacks to deal massive damage

Iron Viscount's attack (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Every now and then, the Iron Viscount will attack by throwing a Pufferfish at you. You can hold-press your Elemental Skill button to parry the attack right back at him and deal massive amounts of damage.

This ability is similar to Beidou's Elemental Skill and will be the fastest way to deplete this boss' HP.

3) Heal your characters during the fight

Recovery Orbs as seen in-game (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

There are two green-colored Recovery Orbs floating on either side of Iron Viscount during the battle. They're surrounded by fishes swimming in a circular path. During the fight, you can pass through them to heal the HP of your active characters

Achievements and rewards for defeating Iron Viscount in Genshin Impact

After defeating Iron Viscount, you will be awarded an achievement of the same name. Unlocking it will reward you with five Primogems. This boss will also drop some Transoceanic Crystal when defeated.

You can also obtain the Fading Veteran achievement by defeating all the eight Local Legends scattered across Fontaine in Genshin Impact. It will reward you with five Primogems as well.