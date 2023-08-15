Genshin Impact Neuvillette ascension materials guide

Neuvillette is one of the two upcoming new characters in the Genshin Impact 4.1 update, scheduled for release on September 27, 2023. Being one of the most important characters both lore-wise and as playable units, the rumored "Hydro Dragon" is bound to be meta-defining once his banner gets featured. Many players are looking to farm every material to ascend him on day one.

Readers should note that some of the materials for both the 4.1 characters can be farmed from the 4.0 version of Fontaine, while some will be locked until 4.1 arrives. This article lists every material required to ascend Neuvillette to phase 6/maximum, including level 90 and triple-10 stats across all three abilities.

Disclaimer: Some of the materials mentioned in this article will be tied behind the 4.1 update and won't be available for farming in 4.0.

List of all ascension materials for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Having ascension materials pre-farmed before the release of a character is a common practice among the majority of players. This allows both the character and its user to get a headstart in challenging activities, such as the Spiral Abyss, while saving a lot of time after the unit's launch.

Since the exact release date for Neuvillette remains unknown, players can choose to farm most of the materials from the initial Genshin Impact patch of Fontaine.

The following list contains all materials recommended for fully ascending Neuvillette, alongside triple crowning his three active abilities in the process as well:

One Varunada Lazurite Sliver

Nine Varunada Lazurite Fragments

Nine Varunada Lazurite Chunks

Six Varunada Lazurite Gemstones

168 unknown specialty, possibly tied to a new 4.1 location

46 unknown materials from an unreleased boss in 4.1

36 Transoceanic Pearls

96 Transoceanic Chunks

129 Xenochromatic Crystals

Nine Teachings of Equity

63 Guides to Equity

114 Philosophies of Equity

18 Everambers

Three Crowns of Insight

419 Hero's Wit

7.1 million Mora

Furthermore, here is another list that will help players gain an understanding of each material and their sources for farming ahead of Neuvillette's launch:

Varunada crystals: Can be farmed from any Hydro bosses such as Oceanid or Hydro Hypostasis

Can be farmed from any Hydro bosses such as Oceanid or Hydro Hypostasis Transoceanic materials: Can be farmed from Blubberbeast, Hunter's Ray, armored crab, stern-shield crab, Emperor of Fire and Iron boss, hat jellyfish, bubbly seahorse, bubbler seahorse, ball octopus, angelic sea hare, and cherubic sea hare. Upgradable in the crafting bench

Can be farmed from Blubberbeast, Hunter's Ray, armored crab, stern-shield crab, Emperor of Fire and Iron boss, hat jellyfish, bubbly seahorse, bubbler seahorse, ball octopus, angelic sea hare, and cherubic sea hare. Upgradable in the crafting bench Equity books: Available from the domain "Pale Forgotten Glory." Upgradable from the crafting bench

Available from the domain "Pale Forgotten Glory." Upgradable from the crafting bench Everambers: Guardian of Apep's Oasis/Dendro Dragon from the desert (level 70+).

Guardian of Apep's Oasis/Dendro Dragon from the desert (level 70+). Crowns of Insight: From limited events in the Fontaine patch

From limited events in the Fontaine patch Hero's Wit: From events, ley lines, or battle pass tiers

From events, ley lines, or battle pass tiers Mora: Events, battle pass tiers, ley line, treasure chests, quests, and more

Guardian of Apep's Oasis (Image via Genshin Impact)

As for the unknown items, players will simply need to wait until the Genshin Impact 4.1 update goes live on September 27. Sadly, there are no other ways to acquire specialties and materials from unreleased locations.