Genshin Impact Lumitoile locations guide: Farming spots and routes

With the recent release of the Genshin Impact 4.1 update, players can now obtain Neuvillette from his debut banner. Official statements have already confirmed that the Iudex of Fontaine will need a new local specialty, Lumitoile, for his ascension. This unique item can be abundantly found in the new Liffey region, and you will need to collect 168 of these to max out his character levels.

Lumitoile can be found near shores or underwater surfaces. Interested players who managed to obtain Neuvillette will want to know its spawn location. In this guide, we will cover all the farming spots and routes for Lumitoile in the Genshin Impact 4.1 update.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Location of all Lumitoile and farming routes

Find them stuck on buildings/ near shores/ underwater (Image via HoYoverse)

Lumitoile is a new local specialty added in the latest Genshin Impact 4.1 update. In-game notes state that it is a soft-bodied animal that emits a gentle light and can be found underwater or climbing buildings near water sources. It looks very similar to a starfish, and its radiant blue colors will make it easy for players to harvest it.

Do note that players can also include Lyney in their account to utilize his passive abilities to showcase unique resources of the Fontaine region.

Liffey Region

Spawn Location in Liffey Region (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find around 54 Lumitoile spawn locations in the Liffey Region of Fontaine. As shown in the image above, these 54 local specialties are divided between surface and underwater spawn locations. Teleport to Liffey Region's Statue of The Seven and head to Mont Esus to start harvesting Lumitoile in Genshin Impact.

Once this area is covered, players can focus on the shore west of Fontaine's Research Institute to find all the spawn locations close to each other. Do not forget to disable all the searchlights of Fortress of Meropide to freely harvest items in that area. In addition to this, you might also have to explore an underwater cave to cover all spawn locations.

North-East of General Laboratory Ruins

General Laboratory Ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can find five to six more Lumitoile northeast of General Laboratory Ruins. These spawn locations are near water shores, and it should be easy to find them.

Once harvested, the Lumitoile will take 48 hours to respawn at the above-mentioned locations.

Farming Routes for Lumitoile in Genshin Impact 4.1

Those who want to cover all the spawn locations should first focus on unlocking the nearby teleport waypoints. They can also follow this excellent YouTube guide by KyonStiv that showcases fast and efficient farming routes for Lumitoile in Genshin Impact.

You can only farm a total of 59 Lumitoule in a single day. Hence, it is an excellent opportunity to join other people's worlds through co-op sessions to harvest 168 of these quickly.