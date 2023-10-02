Use the searchlight to draw away the guards: Genshin Impact An Eye For An Eye quest guide

Genshin Impact's latest 4.1 update has introduced a new World Quest called Unfinished Comedy. The second part of this quest, called "An Eye for An Eye," requires travelers to covertly navigate their way toward the Abandoned Production Zone without being detected. They must use a searchlight and loudspeaker to lure the guards of the Fortress of Meropide.

This article will guide players on how to complete this particular quest in Genshin Impact.

Use the searchlight to draw away the guards in Genshin Impact

Once you decide to escape the Fortress of Meropide with Caterpillar and Lanoire to progress further in the An Eye for An Eye quest, you will be tasked with reaching the Abandoned Production Zone unnoticed by the guards. To aid your escape in this part of the Unfinished Comedy World Quest, use a searchlight to draw away the guards standing watch near the elevator.

You can follow the steps ahead to complete this objective:

First elevator shaft towards Abandoned Production Zone (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Start by moving right towards the Teleport Waypoint. Carefully tread towards the elevator shaft nearby, avoiding being detected by the Meka.

Jump down from the elevator shaft to the lower level.

After reaching the lower level, take a left turn towards the elevator leading downwards. It is recommended to move close to the wall in order to avoid being caught.

Elevator downwards to Abandoned Production Zone (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

After reaching close to the elevator, you will be prompted to use a searchlight to draw away the guards.

Walk to the searchlight (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Carefully walk up to the searchlight located opposite the elevator and select "enable" to shine it on the guards.

As soon as you do so, the Meka standing guard will start moving towards the searchlight.

You can use this opportunity to sneak inside the elevator to the lower level of Fortress of Meropide in Genshin Impact.

Use the loudspeaker to draw away the guards in Genshin Impact

After reaching the lower level using the elevator, you must take another elevator to reach the Abandoned Production Zone. It will be located on the left-hand side from where you will step out of the elevator.

You can follow the steps given ahead to achieve your objective:

It is recommended to go straight towards the water instead of left to avoid being detected by the guards.

Swim towards the elevator (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Then, you can swim in the direction of the elevator to safely reach your objective.

After reaching the marked location, you will be tasked with using a loudspeaker to draw away the guards.

Activate this mechanism to trigger the loudspeaker (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Go to the mechanism and select activate.

Now, you will have to use this mechanism to turn on the Shutdown Energy Storage beside the elevator. Doing so will turn on the loudspeaker as well.

Energy terminal location (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

The Energy Terminal required to power up the machine is resting on a cart near the elevator.

Once you use the mechanism to trigger the loudspeaker, the guards will move towards it.

You must use this window of opportunity to get inside the final elevator that will escort you to the Abandoned Production Zone of the Fortress of Meropide in Genshin Impact.

Operate the drive valve to open the passage leading to the Geode mine shaft in Genshin Impact

Once you reach the Abandoned Production Zone, you must unlock the passage leading to the Geode Mine Shaft in Genshin Impact. To do so, you will have to utilize the drive valve found in the center of the room.

The easy steps given below will ensure you reach the Geode Mine Shaft quickly:

Drive valve mechanism (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Go towards the mechanism on the right-hand side of the drive valve and select Run.

Formation to unlock the Geode mine shaft (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Let the machine rotate until it reaches the formation in the image above. Select the Stop prompt when it reaches the desirable formation.

Doing so will open the passage towards the Geode Mine Shaft. Once the passage is open, go to the drive valve and remove the Gear Drivetrain.

Second drive valve (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Proceed further inside the passage to another drive valve. Install the Gear Drivetrain here.

Activate the Energy Terminal here to unlock the door leading towards the Geode Mine.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.