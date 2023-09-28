Genshin Impact 4.1 World Quests list

Genshin Impact has released a ton of new World Quests in its latest version 4.1 update. All of them take place in the new Fontaine regions, and travelers can complete them to earn a lot of free Primogems and other in-game rewards. One of the World Quests also includes a huge quest line consisting of a long chain of sub-quests, similar to the Aranyaka series in Sumeru.

It is worth mentioning that Genshin Impact players can also obtain a ton of Fontaine's Reputation EXP by completing these storylines. This article will list all the new World Quests added in the version 4.1 update, along with their locations.

All new World Quests in Genshin Impact 4.1 and their locations

1) Unfinished Comedy

Get under the light, and it will take you to the quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the longest World Quests in Genshin Impact. If you have already completed the Archon Quest, then you should be able to access this location and start the quest automatically. However, if you haven't, teleport to the underwater waypoint shown in the above image. Turn left slightly, then head towards the metal structure and move in front of the white lights.

Wait for a while, and the game will automatically take you to an NPC called Monglane. This will also trigger the Unfinished Comedy World Quest. Do note that it has several sub-quests, which are the following:

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Safe Operation

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Dead End

Scenes from Life in Meropide: A Raw Deal

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Fists of Fury

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Treat the Symptoms

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Chit-Chat

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Unfinished Task

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Every Debt Has A Creditor

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Visible Hands

Scenes from Life in Meropide: The Art of Negotiation

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Memories

Scenes from Life in Meropide: An Actor’s Training

There is also a sequel to Unfinished Comedy called Initial Facts, which takes place in The Narzissenkreuz Ordo. However, you must first finish Ann of the Narzissenkreuz and the Ancient Colors World Quests to unlock it.

2) Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles

Talk to Fontaine's Katheryne to get the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the main World Quests in Genshin Impact 4.1. To start this, you can just talk to Katheryne in Fontaine's Adventurer's Guild. Follow the quest navigation, and it will take you to the Statue of The Seven in the new Fontaine region.

3) Treacherous Light of the Depths

Break the stone using Jellyfish's power (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a hidden World Quest located in an underground location. To start it, teleport to the waypoint shown on the map above and go underwater. You will find Xenochromatic Jellyfish and a breakable rock nearby.

Copy the creature's ability and break the rock to open a passage. Swim deeper and follow the path until you find a door. Open it and head straight. This will automatically trigger the quest.

4) Villains

Help the NPC girl (Image via HoYoverse)

Villains is a short World Quest in Genshin Impact. Teleport to the easternmost waypoint in Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region and head south. The quest icon should also appear on the map, so just follow it and talk to the NPC to trigger the quest.

5) Road to the Singularity

Enter the cave and use the lift (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on the west side of New Fontaine Research Institute. Next, head east until you see a massive tunnel entrance. Enter it and keep going until you see an elevator. Turn it on using the nearby Ousia block. Enter the lift and go down. This will automatically trigger the Road to the Singularity World Quest.

6) Our Purpose Is in Another Canal

Go to the house on the shore (Image via HoYoverse)

Once again, teleport to the waypoint on the west side of New Fontaine Research Institute and head west towards the shore. As you get closer, a quest icon will pop up on the map. Follow it and talk to the NPC to trigger the quest in Genshin Impact.

7) In Search of Lost Time

Head to the bridge and talk to Broglie (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the teleport waypoint marked on the map above to start the In Search of Lost Time World Quest in Genshin Impact. Next, head south towards the broken bridge. A quest icon will appear on the map; follow it and talk to the NPC to trigger the quest.

8) Both Brains and Brawn

Interact with the NPC to trigger the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Brains and Brawn is a hidden World Quest in Genshin Impact that you can unlock only after completing the Unfinished Comedy series. Go to the main entrance of the Fortress of Meropide and head south to find NPCs called Roussimoff and Genevieve. Approach them, and the quest will begin automatically.

9) A Letter

A Letter (Image via HoYoverse, Game Guides Channel YouTube)

A Letter is a short World Quest in Genshin Impact that can be unlocked only after completing Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles, A Certain Notice, A Certain Trifle, and A Certain Stamp quest lines. After finishing these, wait for the daily reset, and A Letter will appear on the quest tab.