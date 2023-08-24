Narzissenkreuz Ordo is a hidden area in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region. It does not appear on the map, making it difficult to determine its exact location. Also, there is no direct way to enter the place. This hidden area can only be accessed after completing the Aqueous Tidemarks quest. In addition, two other quests in the game require you to arrive at this location to reach the story's conclusion.

Entering the Narzissenkreuz Ordo for the first time will also unlock an achievement along with two chests that provide items related to other quests in the game. This guide will explain how to get to this hidden location in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to get to Narzissenkreuz Ordo in Fontaine

To get to Narzissenkreuz Ordo, you must first finish the Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest in Genshin Impact. You can trigger it by talking to an NPC called Vergil, who can be found in front of the Statue of The Seven in the Court of Fontaine. Completing this quest will unlock the Institute of Natural Philosophy region.

Interact with the book in the Institute of Natural Philosophy (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, use the teleport waypoint north of the Institute of Natural Philosophy. and head to the other end of the hall. You will find a small room with a table inside and a book on top of it. Interact with it. This will take you to the Narzissenkreuz Ordo. As previously mentioned, the game doesn't show the hidden area on the map, so even if you try to look for your location, you won't find it while you're in this place.

Exquisite and Precious chests (Image via HoYoverse)

Entering Narzissenkreuz Ordo for the first time will unlock a hidden achievement - Encyclopedia of Natural Philosophy- worth five Genshin Impact Primogems. You will also find two chests on the opposite end of the hall - one Exquisite and one Precious. The former will give you a "Key to Some Place in the Institute," and the latter will give you a Drained Conch Cup.

In addition to this, you can obtain the Enigmatic Page (XI) by interacting with the bookshelf on the side. Furthermore, the aforementioned key can be used to open a locked door inside the Institute of Natural Philosophy, leading to other secret rooms where you get another achievement, a Precious chest, and Enigmatic Pages (V) and (VIII).

Meanwhile, there are currently no known uses of the Drained Conch Cup in Genshin Impact, but it is expected to be of some value in the World Quests that will be released in future updates.

Finally, if you want to return to Narzissenkreuz Ordo, use the Book icon inside the Institute of Natural Philosophy on the map. This will teleport you to the small room with the table and book.