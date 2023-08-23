Genshin Impact Enigmatic Pages locations in Fontaine

As Genshin Impact players explore new parts of the Fontaine region, they will encounter many hidden objectives. Enigmatic Pages are one of the many hidden objectives you can find and decipher to learn more about Fontaine and Elynas' lore. Furthermore, you will also obtain multiple treasure chests. In the current version 4.0 update, there are 12 pages you must find and decipher.

It is worth mentioning that many of these Enigmatic Pages can be found in places that have been unlocked through various World Quests. The best place to start collecting these pages would be Merusea Village, located in Elynas, Beryl Region. This article details everything Genshin Impact players need to know.

Genshin Impact 4.0: Locations of all 12 Enigmatic Pages in Fontaine region

Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine contains 12 Enigmatic Pages, with Page 10 currently missing. In other words, after Enigmatic Page 9, you will search for Enigmatic Page 11. After gathering all the Pages, decipher them at Canotila and the Book of Revealing in Merusea Village for three treasure chests.

Enigmatic Pages I, II, and III

Complete Canotila's world quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The first three Enigmatic Pages can be found through a World Quest from a Melusine NPC called Canotila. You can encounter her in the Merusea Village located in the underground parts of Elynas. Interacting with her will initiate the Book of Esoteric Revelations, where you will have to find the Enigmatic Pages in Genshin Impact for her to decipher.

Enigmatic Pages VII & IX

Find two more pages in Annapausis (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find two more Enigmatic pages in Annapausis, one of many underwater caverns in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update. Follow the marked location shown in the images above to find them.

Those who have yet to unlock the teleport waypoints can find the cave's entrance west of the Court of Fontaine. Entering it will initiate The Narzissenkreuz Adventure World Quest. You will have to make enough progress to access the underwater waypoints and reach the marked locations.

Enigmatic Pages IV, V, & VIII

Find more in the Institute of Natural Philosophy (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Institute of Natural Philosophy to find more Enigmatic Pages in Genshin Impact. Note that you will have to complete the Aqueous Tidemarks to unlock this location. Go to the marked location shown in the image above to find the pages.

Investigate these locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Two of the Enigmatic Pages will be locked behind a door that needs an Ancient Key named "Key to Some Place in the Institute." Genshin Impact players can find this ancient key at the Narzissenkreuz Ordo.

Enigmatic Pages VI & XI

Find them near Narzissenkreuz Ordo (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of Narzissenkreuz Ordo, you can find two more Enigmatic Pages in and out of the mysterious book in Genshin Impact. Look northeast for a bubble teleport after teleporting to the Narzissenkreuz Ordo. Use it to get to the platform above and unlock the door to find the page on the bookshelf.

Return to your book and enter the Narzissenkreuz Ordo. The page can be found on the shelf on the left side of the room once you enter.

Enigmatic Pages XII

Nearby Canotila's location (Image via HoYoverse)

The 12th Enigmatic Page can be found near Canotila's location. Teleport to her location and head further inside the cave to find scattered books. Investigate the shiny object to find the page there.

Enigmatic Pages XIII

Buy the 13th page from Xana (Image via HoYoverse)

The last page can be found on the Melusine exchange shop run by Xana. Teleport to Merusea Village and head west to find her stall. Those who cannot find her in front of the stall should talk to Serene. It is important to note that you must complete the Ancient Colours quest beforehand for her to appear.

She will sell the 13th page in exchange for one Strange Part. After collecting all the Enigmatic Pages in Genshin Impact, head back to Canotila and decipher them in the Book of Revealing. This should spawn three treasure chests as a reward.