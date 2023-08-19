A Strange Part is a new quest item offered by the Melusines in Genshin Impact and is required to advance in the Ancient Colors World Quest series. It looks like a screw and is gold in color. Travelers can obtain this item by completing several World Quests in the Merusea Village located in Fontaine's Elynas region. Strange Parts are given away as a reward for completing these missions.

Fortunately, some of these quests can be triggered before unlocking the Ancient Colors World Quest series. Genshin Impact players can find the locations of Strange Part rewards in this article.

Genshin Impact Strange Part quests and all four locations in Fontaine

Strange Part 1

The Illusion's Finishings quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Strange Part can be obtained after completing the first part of the Ancient Colors World Quest series, The Illusion's Finishings. Teleport to the Statue of The Seven in the Elynas region and head straight. You will find a troubled Melusine and a few Eremite mobs. Approach them to start this Genshin Impact quest.

The Illusion's Finishings is a fairly short mission. The Strange Part can be obtained upon completing it, along with 50 Primogems.

Strange Part 2

This isn't a Pumpkin Soup quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk to a Melusine called Verenata in Genshin's Merusea Village to start the "Hey, This Isn't Pumpkin Soup..." World Quest. This mission's location can be seen marked on the map above. Luckily this quest is very short and easy. Completing it will reward travelers with a Strange Part and 40 Primogems.

Strange Part 3

The Lone Phantom Sail quest in Merusea Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can get the third Strange Part from The Lone Phantom Sail World Quest in the Merusea Village. However, to unlock this mission, you must first finish "Hey This Isn't Pumpkin Soup...." Completing this quest will also reward you with 40 Primogems.

Strange Part 4

Give four flowers to Cosanzeana (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth Strange Part can be obtained from a Melusine called Cosanzeana. She can be found near the teleport waypoint in the Merusea Village. Talking to her will trigger a short quest, which mostly consists of dialogues. Completing it will reward travelers with 20 Primogems and a Strange Part.

On a related note, there's also a sequel to the Cosanzeana quest, which grants another 20 Primogems.

How to use the Strange Parts

Fix Seymour using the Strange Parts (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting all four Strange Parts, give them to Mamere in the Ancient Colors World Quest so that she can fix Seymour, the Meka dog.