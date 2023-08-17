Genshin Impact: The Illusion's Finishings quest guide

The Illusion's Finishings is a quest in Genshin Impact that seems to stump many players. This guide covers how to complete every objective, including the infamous "Adjust the position of the prism to let it resonate with the ore" step. Travelers should expect to take over 20 minutes to complete this quest from start to finish, although it could take longer if you aren't following a guide.

No quests are required to be completed to begin The Illusion's Finishings. Hence, you can get started as soon as you arrive at Fontaine. Let's begin with where you can initiate this quest within Fontaine.

Genshin Impact quest guide for The Illusion's Finishings

This is where you can start The Illusion's Finishings in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

To get started, go slightly northwest of the Statue of the Seven in the Beryl part of Fontaine. The exact spot is shown in the above image, which includes a quest navigation point in The Illusion's Finishings' Chase Away the Eremites step.

After defeating those enemies, Paimon will start talking to the Melusine named Mamere. Mamere will roast Paimon for a little bit with some further dialogue happening. The first quest of the A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson will begin after that's done.

Go to Merusea Village

This step of The Illusion's Finishings is easy (Image via HoYoverse)

You should then enter the nearby water and go underwater. If you haven't unlocked that ability yet, interact with a Statue of the Seven in Fontaine (one of which is right near The Illusion's Finishings' starting location).

Keep going through this tunnel (Image via HoYoverse)

Afterward, keep going down and follow the quest navigation point. You will eventually find a Seelie, so you can run with it for free loot while doing this step. You will reach a Teleport Waypoint by the end, so unlock that for convenience.

Talk to Mamere

Keep following the navigation marker (Image via HoYoverse)

Approaching the quest navigation point will initiate a conversation with a Melusine named Cosanzeana. After that conversation is over, go to the blue marker once more to finally talk to Mamere. Unlock the nearby Teleport Waypoint and Viewpoint while you're there.

Go to Mamere's House & Walk Around

Another easy step in Genshin Impact's The Illusion's Finishings (Image via HoYoverse)

This part is also easy, as you just need to continue following the blue quest marker. The next quest step is called "Walk Around," but the objective is to interact with the nearby Bottle to have more dialogue and unlock the next part of The Illusion's Finishings in Genshin Impact.

Go to the place to collect some paint

Go through this tunnel (Image via HoYoverse)

You need to follow the blue marker once more. There's nothing difficult about this step, although the next part of this quest can be troublesome for some players, so let's get to it.

You will reach the yellow marker on the ground to trigger another cutscene with Mamere.

Use the Prisms to resonate with the ore

Hit this rock in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

You then need to hit the strange-looking rock thing with a white marker above it so it shoots a pinkish attack toward the ore. The angle can be a little finicky, but you have no time limit and can take your time lining up your attacks.

Use the Prisms to resonate with the ore again

Hit this Prism so it shoots a pink attack at the other inactive Prism, pictured here (Image via HoYoverse)

If you try to hit the Prism near the ore marked by the quest navigation point, you will discover that it's inactive. Hence, you must attack the Prism pictured above so it hits the other Prism. You will unlock an Exquisite Chest for your troubles.

Find Mamere & Head to the Designated Location

Just approach the Melusine to start this dialogue (Image via HoYoverse)

This part of the Genshin Impact quest is easy, as you just need to go to Mamere to initiate a conversation. This will unlock the Head to the Designated Location objective. Approach the strange pink wormhole and select the Go to "A Very Warm Place" option.

Adjust the position of the prisms to let it resonate with the ore

Select the Move option here (Image via HoYoverse)

Approach the nearby prism and select the Move option. Now drop it off in front in right in front of the area right in front of it, as pictured below.

Note: You can drop this item with the same button you use in your Key Bindings for Interaction in Certain Gameplay Modes from Genshin Impact's Settings menu. For example, PC players would press 'T' by default.

Attack it here (Image via HoYoverse)

Just attack the prism here to trigger a reaction, making you 1/2 done with the "Adjust the position of the prisms to let it resonate with the ore" objective.

Now, pick up this prism once more and place it in a way so you can attack it to shoot the pink attack toward another prism shown below.

One possible way to activate the other prism (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you see the other prism activated, go to it and pick the item up. You must place it on the edge near the shallow river, as pictured below.

This part can be a bit tricky (Image via HoYoverse)

Attack it to activate the final prism in front of the ore. Hit it once to finish The Illusion Finishing's "Adjust the position of the prisms to let it resonate with the ore" objective in Genshin Impact. Open the Exquisite Chest for free Primogems and other loot before going to Mamere once more.

Talk to Mamere & Go to Mamere's House

This part is very easy (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to Mamere, who will be excited that you got some paint. The Go to Mamere's House objective of The Illusion's Finishings quest will now be unlocked. Just use the Teleport Waypoint near Mamere's home and run there.

Some Eremites have ransacked the place looking for Mamere's paint, starting a lengthy series of dialogue in The Illusion's Finishings.

Defeat the Eremites

This should be an easy fight (Image via HoYoverse)

The fight is easy, but Seymour will get hurt. Finish the following dialogue to complete The Illusion's Finishings in Genshin Impact.

You will be 50 Primogems richer and have unlocked There Will Come Soft Rains, the next part of this quest series.

