Genshin Impact 4.0 Redeem Codes and Redemption guide

Genshin Impact 4.0 Redeem Codes will help get you some free Primogems to get the 5-star character or weapon you wish to own. This guide includes a list of codes that players can use in this patch for various rewards, plus a guide on how to use them. New players should find the full article helpful, while veterans can simply scroll down to the next section and copy and paste whatever is there to the game or website.

Some Redeem Codes listed below technically come from a version update prior to Genshin Impact 4.0. The important thing of note is that they're still usable.

Note: You cannot use codes while maintenance for a version update or some other technical mishap is ongoing. Try again later.

List of all Genshin Impact 4.0 Redeem Codes

Travelers have a few Redeem Codes to use in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all usable Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact 4.0:

2S84JS839T8R

GENSHINGIFT

HoYo FEST has a code unique to every player

The rewards for using each code are as follows:

2S84JS839T8R: 60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit

50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit Unique HoYo FEST code: 20,000 Mora

More Redeem Codes may be released in the upcoming weeks. For example, the 4.1 Special Program will include three that a player can use for 300 Primogems and other loot. Stay tuned for updates on that content. Note that anything crossed out in the above list means the code has expired (if applicable).

GENSHINGIFT never expires, and the unique code from HoYo FEST 2023 will end on December 31, 2023 (or if 2,300,000 people have used it beforehand). Everything else has an unknown end date.

How to get the HoYo FEST code

The official artwork for HoYo FEST 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

Simply Googling "HoYo FEST 2023" should be enough to find the official site where players will see something similar to the above image. Here is how you can get a code from this site:

Click on the button with a red dot next to it (which is to the top right of Paimon). Afterward, select whichever caption of the three options shown before you. Share the image via any method you'd prefer. Click on the gift box icon on the top to see options for getting a code from Genshin Impact 4.0 and other miHoYo titles. Copy and paste the code into the game or official website.

If you play Honkai Impact 3rd, Honkai Star Rail, or Tears of Themis, you can also get a code for those games on the second-to-last step described above.

How to use Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact 4.0

This is what the site method looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

You have two options:

Redeem them on the official website.

Use them in the game.

Either method works, so choose whichever is more convenient for you. The image shown above is of the site method. Just log in, select your server, and paste the Redemption Code that still works in Genshin Impact 4.0.

This is what the game method looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

The in-game method involves the player pausing the game, then heading to Settings. Go to Account and select the Redeem Now option. Paste whichever Genshin Impact 4.0 code you plan to use here. Repeat the process for all available Redeem Codes.

