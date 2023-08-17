Genshin Impact: Explore the former site of the Liliacruces Forum guide

Genshin Impact has a quest known as Aqueous Tidemarks with a rather vague objective known as "Explore the former site of the Liliacruces Forum." This guide provides context on how you can complete it. It is assumed that you have already started Aqueous Tidemarks since there are no quest prerequisites. Likewise, you should have already done the "Search for and collect clues" step.

This previous objective will lead you to the "Explore the former site of the Liliacruces Forum" objective. It's actually very short to complete, as this part should only take you about a minute or two to do.

However, HoYoverse did design this quest to be a little vague for this step, so let's look at what you need to do in the next section of this Genshin Impact guide.

Genshin Impact Aqueous Tidemarks quest guide: Explore the former site of the Liliacruces Forum

This is the starting location of "Explore the former site of the Liliacruces Forum" (Image via HoYoverse)

If you look at your minimap, you should notice that the quest navigation point for Aqueous Tidemarks is just a giant yellow circle. That's not helpful to the average player, so here's what you must do.

Step #1: First, look for a Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray (they look like blue manta rays). Don't confuse these creatures with the generic green Hunter's Rays that are regular enemies and don't possess a special ability for you to absorb.

There are several of them floating around. It doesn't matter which one you approach, so long as you're within a few feet of them. The following image shows you the first step to clearing this part.

An example of a Genshin Impact player absorbing the power of a Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #2: Absorb one of the Xenochromatic Hunter's Rays' power. You can press the attack button near one or hold it to aim at the Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray. Either way, you will unlock a new Elemental Skill to use underwater. That ability will come in handy for destroying some seaweed vines, one of which is required for this quest objective.

Optional: You can defeat some green manta rays to unlock an Exquisite Chest near the center of this room. Your newly acquired Elemental Skill will make short work of them, although you can also do the default attack for minor damage if your Elemental Skill is on cooldown. Feel free to open the Exquisite Chest for free Primogems and other loot.

Use your newly acquired Hunter's Ray Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact to destroy the vines here (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #3: Destroy the vine in the northwestern part of the room, as shown above. There is an Exquisite Chest inside that you're going to wish to open. Doing so will complete the "Explore the former site of the Liliacruces Forum" objective for Aqueous Tidemarks.

You will now unlock the "Proceed Deeper" task. This Genshin Impact quest guide was solely for the "Explore the former site of the Liliacruces Forum" objective, so that's the end of this article. The whole quest is pretty short, so you shouldn't have too much trouble clearing the rest of Aqueous Tidemarks.

