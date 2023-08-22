Ann of the Narzissenkreuz is one of the major World Quest series in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region and is divided into three parts. In its first act, The Narzissenkreuz Quest, travelers get an objective to "Break the treasure seal." The task is pretty simple. Genshin Impact players only need to find the crystal mechanisms and ensure that the Mist Bubbles reach the ringed device.

The game marks the location of all the seals in the in-game map, so it is not difficult to find them. They are all linked to a bigger bubble, and inside it is a Luxurious Chest.

This Genshin Impact article will guide Travelers on how to break the treasure seal in The Narzissenkreuz Quest.

Genshin Impact The Narzissenkreuz Quest guide: How to break the treasure seal

Seal #1

Go left for the first crystal (Image via HoYoverse)

Slightly turn left and head straight for the first seal. The crystal is inside a small room. Breaking the seal is very simple. Hit the Pneumousia crystal once to change its color from blue to yellow. This will remove the barrier, and the Mist Bubble will start moving into the ring and break the first seal.

Seal #2

Go underneath the chamber and get in through the hole (Image via HoYoverse)

Head towards the northeast direction for the second seal. Use the water ring to travel faster. Players will find the crystal in this location behind a locked door, but there is no need to worry. A huge opening is present underneath the chamber, so swim under it to enter. Hit the crystal mechanism once. This will open the door and push the Mist Bubble into the ring to break the seal.

Seal #3

Defeat the enemies to unseal the crystal (Image via HoYoverse)

For the final seal, go northwest. Once again, use the water rings to reach the location faster. Unlike the previous two crystals, this one is out in the open. But a seal will appear, and several aquatic enemies will spawn when players approach it. In addition, an invisible barrier keeps bursting the Mist Bubble before it can reach the ring device.

Fortunately, Genshin Impact players can also find a Xenochromatic Blubberbeast nearby. Hit it with a Normal Attack to obtain its abilities and use it to fight off the enemies. This will also remove the invisible barrier that is blocking the Mist Bubble. However, do not hit the crystal mechanism and let it stay yellow.

This will break all three seals and burst the sphere. Now approach the Luxurious Chest and open it to proceed further in the Genshin Impact Ann of the Narzissenkreuz quest.