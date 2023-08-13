Genshin Impact 4.0 diving mechanics and underwater creatures explained

Genshin Impact's 4.0 update is only a few days away. The upcoming Fontaine patch will introduce a brand-new underwater swimming mechanic to make the game more fun and interesting. In the latest editions of The Steambird Special, HoYoverse has revealed a ton of information about the upcoming underwater mechanics, explorations, aquatic creatures, and enemies.

The officials have already teased the new feature during the latest Special Program livestream, but there might be some travelers who missed it. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the upcoming underwater exploration abilities and creatures.

Genshin Impact Fontaine underwater exploration guide

The latest edition of The Steambird Special revealed a ton of information that Genshin Impact players would like to know about underwater exploration. After entering Fontaine, travelers will receive the blessings of Transoceanic Sourcewater, which looks like a strange cluster of water and appears next to the active character. This will allow them to dive into the water and explore the lakes of Fontaine.

Fortunately, there is no oxygen bar, so players can swim for as long as they want. However, there is a new Aquatic Stamina bar, which they will expend only while sprinting underwater; they can restore it by simply resting at a spot. Touching a school of fish will also restore Aquatic Stamina and heal the character.

In addition, The Steambird Special also features the Traveler jumping out of the water, and mentions the following:

"In Fontaine, you'll also learn a swimming movement that only locals know..."

This means that certain swimming movements like jumping out of the water will likely be limited only to the Fontainian characters. The combat gameplay will also be different than it is on land.

Travelers will get entirely new abilities thanks to the blessings of Transoceanic Sourcewater. They can absorb the powers of certain aquatic creatures for a certain amount of time.

For example, travelers can create an Armoured Shield and unleash shockwaves by absorbing Xenochromatic Armoured Crab's powers. A Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray will give the ability to create Water Blades that can be used to cut Fontemer Seagrass. Meanwhile, a Xenochromatic Blubberbeast's ability is to release sonar waves that can be used for detection.

Fontaine underwater creatures and enemies

Genshin Impact players will come across a ton of new creatures while exploring the lakes of Fontaine. Here is a list of all the aquatic creatures:

Underwater Patrol Mek

Underwater Survey Mek

Blubberbeast

Ball Octopus

Hat Jellyfish

Armored Crab

Bubbly Seahorse

Hunter's Ray

Angelic Sea Hare

Leisurely Otter

The first two on the list belong to the Clockwork Meka group of enemies, while the others are normal aquatic creatures. However, most of them are classified as potential enemies, with the exception of Leisurely Otter.