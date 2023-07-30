Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks highlight Fontaine's underwater map

Only two weeks remain before Genshin Impact finally releases the highly anticipated nation of Fontaine in the version 4.0 patch. Interestingly, some leakers leaked the entire map of the upcoming Hydro region from the version 4.0 beta. This also includes its underground and other underwater areas, which should not be surprising since the developer had already teased the new diving mechanism in the Fontaine teaser.

According to the leaks, there is a huge underwater area that is nearly half the size of the entire version 4.0 Fontaine map, with a few more small tunnels at different locations. You can find the leaked map of the upcoming region below, but note that it is subject to change since it comes from the beta version.

Genshin Impact Fontaine map leaks show underwater areas

A user named @bebe_13 recently leaked the entire underwater map of the upcoming Fontaine region. Genshin Impact players can check out the same in the above Facebook post, which contains two images showcasing the underground tunnels and other areas that are located below the water's surface.

According to these leaks, it looks like the new underwater map covers almost the entire water area around the main Fontaine city. In addition, it seems that the said map will be multilayered, meaning some specific areas might have multiple layers, similar to The Chasm Underground Mines and Sumeru desert.

As previously mentioned, the underwater map is nearly half the size of the whole Fontaine map, which means there will be a lot of swimming involved in the exploration. Travelers can also expect to come across a ton of chests, time trial challenges, and a few domains in the underwater region.

Here's another beta leak from a reliable leaker known as @stepleaker, which showcases the underwater caves and a few other explorable areas in Fontaine. Travelers can check it out to know what they can expect in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update. The leak shows that there are multiple layers in the underwater cave that seem to be connected by a large hole that can be used to traverse through these layers.

On a related note, the new diving and underwater swimming feature will only be available in Fontaine.