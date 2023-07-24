It was previously believed that Genshin Impact would release a total of 18 new playable units throughout the Fontaine patches. But a new leak suggests that the rumored Lion Dance Boy character won't be released in any of the upcoming version 4.0 updates. This means that officials will likely release only 17 units before Natlan. For those unaware, the Lion Dance Boy is speculated to be an entertainer in Liyue, similar to Yun Jin.

The leak was provided by a reliable source called AHQ, making it likely that the information is true. That said, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Given that these are leaks, they are subject to change with the release.

Leaker claims Genshin Impact will release only 17 characters in Fontaine

New leaks via AHQ suggest that Genshin Impact will release only 17 characters in Fontaine and not 18, as was previously believed. The leaker has stated that the Lion Dancy Boy from Liyue won't be in any version 4.0 updates.

However, they didn't completely rule out the possibility of the rumored character being released in other game patches. This means there is a chance that he could still be launched in Natlan or Snezhnaya.

Having said that, many Genshin Impact players would be curious to know about the other 17 characters that will be released in Fontaine. Luckily, a user named @kiboshiro shared a link to an image of 14 rumored entities in the Reddit post below.

Here is a list of all the characters in the image in left-to-right order.

Top:

Arlecchino

Navia

Neuvillette

Wriothesley

Sigewinne

Sertice

Chiori

Bottom:

Furina

Freminet

Charlotte

Dahlia

Lyney

Lynette

M

As previously mentioned, the image contains artwork of only 14 of the total 17 characters. Several leakers have claimed that these entities will be released in Fontaine. On a related note, here is a list of the characters that are not in the image:

Clorinde

Guizhong

Skirk

Varka

Madame Ping

Cloud Retainer

Mummy Girl

Hexenzirkel Witches

If the new lAHQ leaks are true, then only three of the above-mentioned entities will be released in Fontaine. That said, travelers can expect Clorinde to be one of the three since she was featured in Genshin Impact's Overture Teaser. Furthermore, she also has a vision, confirming that she will be playable.