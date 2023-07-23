Genshin Impact Fontaine roadmap leaks: New areas, flying character, and upcoming characters

Genshin Impact's highly anticipated Fontaine region has not even been released, and several new leaks have surfaced online, hinting at new locations of the Hydro Nation that will be added to the game in the later updates. According to the leaked information, Fontaine will receive only three map expansions after version 4.0, including the famous Research Institute.

Meanwhile, another leak hints at a new flying character that will be added to the game as a playable unit. This article will cover everything players need to know about the Fontaine map expansion and the rumored upcoming units. It is advised to take the following info with a grain of salt since they are merely based on leaks.

Genshin Impact Fontaine map expansion leaks

A leaker named @xiaobai recently shared some information about the upcoming Fontaine updates. According to them, the Hydro nation will not get more than three map expansions throughout the entire game:

Version 4.1: Prison

Version 4.2: Research Institute

Version 4.6: Dungeon

The leaks suggest that the first Fontaine map expansion will be the Prison area, expected to be added in the Genshin Impact 4.1 update. Currently, not much is known about this location, but there are rumors that there might be an underground prison below the main city of the Hydro region. It will then be followed by the famous Fontaine Research Institute in version 4.2.

And finally, the Genshin Impact 4.6 update is expected to add a Dungeon area. The leaks do not mention any details about this location, so it is difficult to determine what exactly this could mean.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at a new "flying" character

@HoyoverseJapan recently tweeted that one of their sources has claimed that Genshin Impact will likely release a new "flying" character in one of the Fontaine patches. They did not share any other information about this entity, but many speculate it could be the Cloud Retainer. Interestingly, several reliable leakers have claimed that the Adeptus will be playable in the next Lantern Rite update.

On a related note, the latest Fontaine leaks have also shared a list of all the upcoming playable characters of 2023-2024, and they are:

Wriothesley

Neuvillette

Charlotte

Furina

Sigewinne

M

Sertice

Chevreuse

Clorinde

Navia

Dahlia

Lion Dance boy from Liyue

Chiori

Mummy girl

Arlecchino

Cloud Retainer

Skirk

Guizhong

Madame Ping

The release dates of all the characters listed above, excluding Wriothesley and Cloud Retainer, are currently unknown. The former is expected to be released in version 4.1, while the latter will likely be added in the next Lantern Rite patch.