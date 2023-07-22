Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Three most unexpected characters may be playable, including Guizhong

Uncle A has leaked that Cloud Retainer, Madame Ping, and Guizhong may be playable in Genshin Impact. This news came during one of the later Fontaine leaks, yet there is currently no definitive proof of these statements. No gameplay videos of these three characters have surfaced online. Similarly, no known release dates have been confirmed, although Cloud Retainer does have a rumored release version.

That means it's currently impossible to know when players can look forward to a beta test for further details. There is some information available worth viewing, all of which will be covered in the following sections of this article. Let's start with the rumor addressing all three characters that recently got posted on July 22, 2023.

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks suggest that Cloud Retainer, Madame Ping, and Guizhong could be playable

A text leak worth viewing (Image via Hutaolover77)

HutaoLover77 translated Uncle A's original leak in the above Discord channel. It essentially states that the following characters will be playable:

Cloud Retainer

Madame Ping

Guizhong

One interesting part of this leak is that it mentions Guizhong being reincarnated as a lady, which would be referencing La Signora. For those who don't know, Guizhong canonly died in the Archon War, which occurred thousands of years ago. There is currently no precedence in Genshin Impact for a character to reincarnate and become playable, let alone one from several millennia ago.

If Guizhong is brought back, that means other dead characters could also potentially come back.

Cloud Retainer rumors

An old text leak referencing Cloud Retainer as being playable (Image via HutaoLover77)

The playable form of Cloud Retainer is supposedly going to be her humanoid form. That shouldn't surprise players since all playable Genshin Impact characters use one of a few different human models. One interesting detail about the above text leaks is that both Uncle A and Team China state that the Cloud Retainer is playable.

There are rumors that Cloud Retainer could be playable in Genshin Impact 4.4, which is when the Lantern Rite Festival will likely return. Assuming every Version Update from 4.0 onward lasts for 42 days each, this means Version 4.4 should launch around January 31, 2023.

Lantern Rite Festivals have historically happened around that time. However, Travelers should keep in mind that the leaked release version for Cloud Retainer is merely a rumor at the moment.

Madame Ping rumors

🍁(Waiting for Lyney and Lynette) @hxg_diluc [Genshin]

[Questionable]

Madame Ping true form seems to be Koi, a kind of fish.

萍姥姥的真身似乎是錦鯉。

One leak states that Madame Ping has a true form reminiscent of a Koi fish. No images of such transformation exist online. It is worth mentioning that this leak is classified as "Questionable," so there is a good chance this information is fishy and could be inaccurate.

Note that not all of these leaks from this article are tied together. It is possible for one to be false but for the rest to be accurate. Genshin Impact players won't know for sure until credible leaked videos and screenshots emerge. None of the characters discussed above were leaked for Version 4.0, which was the next update for when this article was written.

If the Cloud Retainer 4.4 rumor is true, players will learn about her kit once the Genshin Impact 4.4 beta starts. For Guizhong and Madame Ping, stay tuned for further news.

Poll : Would you spend Primogems on Guizhong if she was playable? Yes No 0 votes