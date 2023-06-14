Genshin Impact leaks: More about Neuvillette’s weapon type and Madame Ping lore

Some new Genshin Impact leaks have come out regarding Neuvillette and Madame Ping. Note that information offered via unofficial sources is always subject to change. That said, at the very least, Travelers now have a credible render for Neuvillette. There are also some rumors concerning his Vision, weapon type, and background. By comparison, the available information on Madame Ping is smaller.

No confirmed release date for the former character has been revealed yet. Note that the weapon-type leak featured in this article is based on some information that the leaker had over a month ago. This means it's possible that some changes could be made to the weapon type. Current rumors suggest that Neuvillette uses a Claymore, as evident in the following tweet.

Genshin Impact leaks about Neuvillette

The original Twitter account restricts who can see these Tweets, so here is an image of the Tweets (Image via @naevisleaks)

Team China revealed that Neuvillette uses Hydro as his main element. Leaker @naevisleaks states that this character employs Claymore as his weapon type. If these leaks are true, that points to this unit being a Hydro Claymore user, which would be a first in Genshin Impact. No other current characters utilize this element alongside that weapon type.

However, it's possible that Neuvillette may not use Claymores since the leak above is based on old information. One ancient rumor that Travelers might remember is that Albedo was supposed to be a Bow user but ended up wielding a Sword instead.

Something similar could happen here with the Chief Justice of Fontaine. It's best to wait until gameplay videos show up for further confirmation.

The above leak shows Neuvillette's render in Genshin Impact. Leaker SYP has stated that this artwork is real. There are rumors that he's part of an immortal race due to leaker vississ stating that. However, there isn't anything too detailed on this subject. vississ' leak can be seen below.

vississ @vississ01 Neuvillette is an immortal race, as everyone knows, right？ Neuvillette is an immortal race, as everyone knows, right？

It's unknown what this "immortal race" is. No credible information on this topic has surfaced since vississ' made this post. There are no more noteworthy details on Neuvillette as of now, so let's look at what's known about Madame Ping in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks about Madame Ping

🍁(Waiting for Lyney and Lynette) @hxg_diluc [Genshin]

[Questionable]

Madame Ping true form seems to be Koi, a kind of fish.

Madame Ping true form seems to be Koi, a kind of fish.

萍姥姥的真身似乎是錦鯉。

An unverified rumor by hxg indicates that Madame Ping's original form is that of a koi fish. No images or videos were provided, but this leaker has a good track record in offering accurate information. It is worth mentioning that many Adepti have animal forms. For example, Cloud Retainer looks like a white crane and Moon Carver resembles a stag.

If the above leak is true, that means Madame Ping would have a koi fish form. It's currently unknown how big she would be or her color scheme. No leaks suggest that Madame Ping will be playable anytime soon.

Young Madame Ping (Image via HoYoverse)

Her younger artwork has a dress with some fish-like motifs, yet the purpose of why Travelers will learn about her koi form in the future is still unknown. Such leaks would indicate that this character would be relevant again in a future patch, albeit with no specific Version Update in mind.

If the koi fish form rumor is true, then Genshin Impact players may get more leaks on this subject in the future.

