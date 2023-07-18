List of Genshin Impact Fontaine characters who are expected to be playable

Genshin Impact has already announced the official debut of Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet in the version 4.0 update. After the recent official Fontaine teaser, players have shifted their focus to the other character expected to debut in future patches. Between all the predictions and speculations, credible sources have leaked the necessary information available at the moment.

Remember, it is still early to confirm the authenticity of these leaks, so take it with a grain of salt. In this article, we will list out all the Genshin Impact characters leaked to become playable in the new Fontaine region.

Expected Fontaine characters to become playable in Genshin Impact

1) Wriothesley

Police Officer/ Prison Warden of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley was officially revealed in the latest Fontaine teaser released by Genshin Impact officials. Rumors claim he will be a 5-star polearm character with a Cryo vision. Despite having a Cryo vision, he will rely on Physical attacks as the primary source of damage.

Credible sources have also leaked that he will debut in version 4.1 banners and later will be added to standard banner.

2) Neuvillete

Working as the Chief of Justice, Neuvillete has the most authority after the Hydro Archon Furina. Based on the recent leaks, he is rumored to be a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user and will join Wriothesley in the patch 4.1 banners.

Furthermore, it was also disclosed that he is a Hydro dragon who has disguised or transformed into a human.

3) Charlotte

Steambird's journalist will join Cryo family (Image via HoYoverse)

This journalist from Steambird is the first Fontaine character that travelers will meet in Genshin Impact. She made her first appearance as an event-exclusive NPC and players have noticed her possessing a Cryo vision.

Although information about her debut is still unknown, rumors have claimed that she will be a Catalyst user, making the first Cryo Catalyst user in the roster.

4) Furina (Hydro Archon)

The Hydro Archon (aka Furina) is one of the sought-after characters that many Genshin Impact players are waiting for to debut. Credible sources have leaked that the first 5-star female character will debut in patch 4.2 banners.

All previous Archons have debuted in the first few patches of any newly released region. Hence, players can expect Furina's banner in the 4.2 update.

5) Sigewinne

Potential healer from Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent Fontaine teaser also reveals Sigewinne, a chibi character that is accompanying Wriothesley. Based on the leaks, she will be a 4-star bow character in Genshin Impact with Hydro vision. Speculations in the community suggest that she might be Fontaine's first healer, but it is still early to confirm this.

Either way, this chibi character is expected to become playable in future banners.

6) Clorinde

Clorinde is a character that players knew nothing concrete about until she was revealed in the recent teaser video. In the video, players can confirm that she possesses an Electro vision.

Rumors claim that she will be a 5-star Electro and might use a pistol in her kit. Furthermore, leaks suggest that she will be very powerful and has a major role in the Fontaine storyline, making one of the expected characters to become playable in the future.

7) Navia

Potential 5-star with Geo vision (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact leaks have already disclosed that Navia could be part of the Fontaine Navy and is rumored to be a 5-star unit. The official teaser has revealed her Geo vision attached to her arm. Players also get a surprising sneak peek at her bubbly personality which contrasts the speculations of her being sophisticated or cold as a part of the military.

8) Arlecchino

Rumored to be the main antagonist of the Fontaine Arc, Arlecchino is part of the Fatui Harbingers who are in search of Archon gnosis. While the old leaks claimed her death in the storyline, newer Genshin Impact leaks suggest that she will indeed debut as Pyro support and sources have used the term "puppeteering" to explain her kit.

9) Chiori

While players have yet to meet Chiori, they have already seen one of her works in Genshin Impact. She is an Inazuma-based fashion designer who currently lives in Fontaine and has her own shop there. She is also the one who has prepared Kirara's current outfit.

10) Cloud Retainer

Many will be already familiar with Cloud Retainer from Liyue and other adepti. In previous Lantern Rite events, it was revealed that these transcendent creatures will sometime transform themselves into humans to explore and enjoy the festivities.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks from credible sources have claimed that there is a possibility for Cloud Retainer to debut in the version 4.4 update.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, there are many other characters who have been leaked but nothing concrete is available at the moment to make them potential playable characters in Genshin Impact.