Genshin Impact 4.1 patch notes: New characters, features, banner schedule, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact 4.1's official launch time is 11 am (UTC+8) on September 27, 2023. This article will include a summary of all new changes in the form of patch notes. Much of the content found here should be similar to what miHoYo officially releases. Note that the following details are solely for this Version Update as far as officially revealed content goes.

Leaks won't be focused here, as new characters, banners, etc., have already been announced for Genshin Impact 4.1. Let's take a gander at the latest changes coming forth in this brand-new Version Update, which is officially titled To The Stars Shining in the Depths.

Unofficial Genshin Impact 4.1 patch notes

Genshin Impact 4.1 is going to be another big Fontaine patch. Maintenance will end around 11 am (UTC+8), meaning players can get back to the game around then. 300 Primogems will be offered as Maintenance Compensation within five hours after maintenance finishes.

Its accompanying mail will expire in 30 days. The rest of this article will divide several gameplay features into the following categories:

New characters and banners

New weapons

New areas

New quests

New events

New miscellaneous additions and changes

There's plenty to look forward to in Genshin Impact 4.1, and it's not as if miHoYo revealed everything. Some things will be discovered as you play the game.

New characters and banners

There will be two new characters debuting in Genshin Impact 4.1: Neuvillette and Wriothesley. The former will be in the first phase of the update right away, while the latter will appear in the second half of the patch. Neuvillette and Hu Tao will have banners in the first phase, with Diona, Fischl, and Xingqiu as the featured 4-star characters.

The first Epitome Invocation will feature:

Staff of Homa

Tome of the Eternal Flow

Favonius Lance

Favonius Codex

Mitternachts Waltz

Portable Power Saw

The Dockhand's Assistant

The second half of this update will feature Wriothesley and Venti as the featured 5-stars on their own banners.

New weapons

The new 4-star weapons intended for Epitome Invocation (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new 5-star weapons are debuting in this Version Update:

Tome of the Eternal Flow (Catalyst)

Cashflow Supervision (Catalyst)

Several new 4-stars are also becoming available in this patch:

The Dockhand's Assistant (Sword)

Portable Power Saw (Claymore)

Prospector's Drill (Polearm)

Range Gauge (Bow)

Ballad of the Boundless Blue (Catalyst)

Tome of the Eternal Flow, The Dockhand's Assistant, and Portable Power Saw are pullable in the first Epitome Invocation. Meanwhile, Cashflow Supervision, Prospector's Drill, and Range Gauge are expected to be pullable in the second one. Ballad of the Boundless Blue is obtainable from the Waterborne Poetry event.

New areas

Genshin Impact 4.1 will introduce two new main areas:

Liffey Region

Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region

Some unique locations for these areas have already been revealed, like the Fortress of Meropide being an underwater stronghold. Water is also known to be suspended in midair near the Fontaine Research Institute.

New quests

The Archon Quest line is getting two new acts to Chapter IV:

Act III: To the Stars Shining in the Depths

Act IV: Cataclysm's Quickening

Two fresh Story Quests have been confirmed for this patch. One will be for Wriothesley (Cerberus Chapter: Act I), and the other is for Neuvillette (Diluvies Chapter: Act I).

New events

There are several events planned for Genshin Impact 4.1, such as:

Treasures Along the Road

Bathing in Flowing Moonlight

Waterborne Poetry

Radiant Harvest

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure

The Peaks and Troughs of Life

The Forge Realm's Temper: Clever Stratagems

Overflowing Mastery

Treasures Along the Road and Bathing in Flowing Moonlight are both login events that give players free pulls as part of the game's third-anniversary event. Waterborne Poetry is the main event of this patch, meaning one can get a free Crown of Insight and a Ballad of the Boundless Blue from it.

New miscellaneous additions and changes

The following monsters have been confirmed to be added to Genshin Impact 4.1:

Frost Operative

Wind Operative

Experimental Field Generator

Millennial Pearl Seahorse

New Genius Invokation TCG cards include:

Dehya

Stalward and True

Wanderer

Gales of Reverie

Yaoyao

Beneficent

Crown of Watatsumi

Fresh Wind of Freedom

Gandharva Ville

Moonpiercer

Pankration!

Yaoyao Nanatsuki

Itty Bitty Octobaby and Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator are debuting Gadgets, both of which are obtainable for free via Treasures Along the Road.

One new system being introduced in Genshin Impact 4.1 is Adventure Encounters. It essentially acts as an alternative to the Daily Commission feature. Adventure Encounters allow players to accrue points based on various tasks, which can then be used to redeem rewards. They can mix and match this system and Daily Commissions to get their free Primogems and other loot.

Other confirmed changes for Genshin Impact 4.1 include:

Easier Adventure Rank Ascension Quests

Adventurer Handbook only requires Adventure Rank 16 for Embattle

Reset of the top-up bonus

Weekly Guest Challenges in the TCG can include Co-Op matches and Arena of Champions

The Resounding Melodies bundle will also become available for purchase.

