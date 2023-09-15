How to get Genshin Impact Anniversary Wind Glider skin in 2023: Resounding Melodies Bundle details

A Genshin Impact 3rd Anniversary Wind Glider will be available to those who purchase the Resounding Melodies Bundle. That bundle will arrive in the in-game shop as a microtransaction with prices that vary based on your region. The important part to note is that if you pay to get it, you will receive a new Wind Glider Skin, furnishing, Namecard, and 1,000 Primogems.

Curious Travelers can find official details about the full bundle on the Genshin Concert website. This article will include all the important information about the Genshin Impact 3rd Anniversary rewards, including the new Wind Glider skin from the Resounding Melodies Bundle.

The Resounding Melodies Bundle will include a Genshin Impact Anniversary 2023 Wind Glider skin

Here's what the official Genshin Concert website reveals about the Genshin Impact 3rd Anniversary Wind Glider skin:

"The "Resounding Melodies" Bundle containing Primogems ×1,000, "Resounding Melodies" Festive Namecard ×1, "Resounding Melodies" Festive Wind Glider ×1, and "Resounding Melodies" Festive Furnishing ×1 will be available in the in-game Shop between October 30, 2023 12:00 (GMT+8) – December 19, 2023 06:00 (GMT+8) for the price of 1,280 Genesis Crystals."

Hence, Travelers know the official names of the new Genshin Impact 3rd Anniversary Wind Glider, furnishing, and name card. If this bundle sounds good to you, wait until 12 pm (UTC+8) on October 30, 2023. Once the Resounding Melodies Bundle is live, you will have until 6 am (UTC+8) on December 19, 2023, to get it.

Just remember to purchase 1,280 Genesis Crystals to acquire these gifts.

There is also an additional bundle tied to the upcoming concert to discuss here (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth mentioning that Travelers who paid for the Genshin Concert tour can also get a Redemption Code that will be active from September 29, 2023, to February 29, 2024. Redeeming it will give you 980 Primogems, five Sticky Honey Roasts, and the same Wind Glider skin, furnishing, and Namecard combo from the previous bundle.

If you're not attending the upcoming musical tours, stick with purchasing the Resounding Melodies Bundle from the in-game store for 1,280 Genesis Crystals.

Other Genshin Impact 3rd Anniversary news

In other news, there will be a Top-Up Bonus Reset once Version 4.1 launches. This should be incredibly helpful to those who have purchased Genesis Crystals before, as they can now get the old one-time bonuses back in this update. The Top-Up Bonuses could be beneficial for buying the Resounding Melodies Bundle.

Similarly, players who haven't spent money on Genesis Crystals yet can do so in Version 4.0 and still take advantage of the reset in 4.1.

These are the free third anniversary rewards that everybody can get (Image via HoYoverse)

The following rewards will be claimable via in-game mail in the next Version Update:

1,600 Primogems

4x Fragile Resin

Itty Bitty Octobaby

Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator

Bathing in Flowing Moonlight is a login event where Travelers could receive ten Intertwined Fates plus other minor items. There is plenty to look forward to in the upcoming patch, and everything discussed here only has to do with the game's third anniversary.

That's not even mentioning units like Neuvillette and Wriothesley debuting as playable characters.

