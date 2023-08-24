Genshin Concert 2023 schedule and Resounding Melodies bundle rewards

HoYoverse is all set for the Genshin Concert 2023. Fans worldwide will be able to witness this spectacle, which is scheduled from early October to late January next year. Twelve venues have been announced across the world, and tickets for some locations are on sale already. Genshin Impact is also expected to release the Resounding Melodies bundle to commemorate this event, which will include an exclusive Wind Glider skin, Primogems, a rare namecard, and more.

Fans who purchase tickets for the Genshin Concert 2023 will also receive this bundle, while others may purchase the bundle alone when it becomes available at a later date.

Readers can find further information about the event's schedule and the Resounding Melodies bundle below.

Genshin Concert 2023 rewards include limited edition Wind Glider skin, Name card, and more

Genshin Concert 2023: Melodies of an Endless Journey will debut on October 2023 in Singapore and will later be performed at eleven other venues worldwide. Recently, a trailer for the concert was released by Gamescom 2023. Players who purchase the tickets for the event are expected to be rewarded with the Resounding Melodies bundle, which will include:

Resounding Memories Wind Glider

Resounding Memories namecard

980 Primogems

A commemorative furnishing

5 Sticky Honey Roasts

The bundle is expected to hit the in-game shop in November. Therefore, players who miss out on the concerts may still have an opportunity to purchase Resounding Melodies and wings in exchange for Genesis Crystals.

Genshin Concert 2023 schedule and venues

Expand Tweet

The Genshin Concert 2023 will be performed by notable artists at the following venues and dates:

Singapore: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay (October 2 - October 3, 2023)

Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay (October 2 - October 3, 2023) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (October 7, 2023)

Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (October 7, 2023) Guadalajara, Mexico: Teatro José Pablo Moncayo (October 13, 2023)

Teatro José Pablo Moncayo (October 13, 2023) Boston, Massachusetts, USA: Bostom Symphony Hall (October 28, 2023)

Bostom Symphony Hall (October 28, 2023) Los Angeles, California, USA: Peacock Theater (November 19, 2023)

Peacock Theater (November 19, 2023) Chicago, Illinois, USA: Chicago Symphony Center (January 7, 2024)

Chicago Symphony Center (January 7, 2024) New York, New York, USA: Carnegie Hall (January 13, 2024)

Carnegie Hall (January 13, 2024) Osaka, Japan: Grand Cube Osaka (November 4, 2023)

Grand Cube Osaka (November 4, 2023) Yokohama, Japan: Pacifico Yokohama (November 25, 2023)

Pacifico Yokohama (November 25, 2023) Seoul, South Korea: Kyung Lee University Grand Peace Palace (November 11 - November 12, 2023)

Kyung Lee University Grand Peace Palace (November 11 - November 12, 2023) London, United Kingdom: Royal Festival Hall (January 11, 2024)

Royal Festival Hall (January 11, 2024) Düsseldorf, Germany: Mitsubishi Electric Halle (January 20, 2024)

The tickets for some venues are on sale already, while others are scheduled to be available very soon. Fans can refer to the list below for the complete list of Genshin Concert 2023 ticket release dates:

Singapore: 12 pm SST on August 24, 2023

12 pm SST on August 24, 2023 Kula Lumpur, Malaysia: 12 pm MYT on August 24, 2023

12 pm MYT on August 24, 2023 Guadalajara, Mexico: 10 am CST on August 24, 2023

10 am CST on August 24, 2023 New York, New York, USA: 11 am EDT on August 24, 2023

11 am EDT on August 24, 2023 Boston, Massachusetts, USA: 10 am EDT on August 25, 2023

10 am EDT on August 25, 2023 Los Angeles, California, USA: 10 am PDT on August 25, 2023

10 am PDT on August 25, 2023 Chicago, Illinois, USA: 10 am CDT on August 25, 2023

10 am CDT on August 25, 2023 Düsseldorf, Germany: 3 pm CEST on August 25, 2023

3 pm CEST on August 25, 2023 Seoul, South Korea: 2 pm KST on August 29, 2023

2 pm KST on August 29, 2023 London, United Kingdom: 10 am BST on August 30, 2023

10 am BST on August 30, 2023 Osaka, Japan: 12 pm JST on September 6, 2023

12 pm JST on September 6, 2023 Yokohama, Japan: 12 pm JST on September 6, 2023

Fans can refer to Genshin Concert 2023's official website for more information.