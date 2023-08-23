Genshin Concert 2023: All 12 venues, schedule, ticket prices, and featured artists

Genshin Impact's official Twitter account has revealed a lot of official information about the Genshin Concert 2023. The divulged details focus on 12 venues for this event, its upcoming schedule, the orchestras involved, and more. There is plenty to cover here, especially for anybody interested in catching this musical tour live. It is worth noting that this concert is known as Melodies of an Endless Journey.

Several different countries will be hosting live performances. All details about that and the tour's venues will be covered in this article's next section; it'll also offer the schedule for this event.

Everything important that was revealed for Genshin Concert 2023: Venues, schedule, and more details

Here are the 12 confirmed venues for Genshin Concert 2023:

Singapore: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay

Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS

Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS Guadalajara, Mexico: Teatro José Pablo Moncayo

Teatro José Pablo Moncayo Boston, Massachusetts, USA: Bostom Symphony Hall

Bostom Symphony Hall Los Angeles, California, USA: Peacock Theater

Peacock Theater Chicago, Illinois, USA: Chicago Symphony Center

Chicago Symphony Center New York, New York, USA: Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall Osaka, Japan: Grand Cube Osaka

Grand Cube Osaka Yokohama, Japan: Pacifico Yokohama

Pacifico Yokohama Seoul, South Korea: Kyung Lee University Grand Peace Palace

Kyung Lee University Grand Peace Palace London, United Kingdom: Royal Festival Hall

Royal Festival Hall Düsseldorf, Germany: Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Similarly, here is the confirmed schedule for this tour:

Singapore: October 2 - October 3, 2023

October 2 - October 3, 2023 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: October 7, 2023

October 7, 2023 Guadalajara, Mexico: October 13, 2023

October 13, 2023 Boston, Massachusetts, USA: October 28, 2023

October 28, 2023 Los Angeles, California, USA: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Chicago, Illinois, USA: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 New York, New York, USA: January 13, 2024

January 13, 2024 Osaka, Japan: November 4, 2023

November 4, 2023 Yokohama, Japan: November 25, 2023

November 25, 2023 Seoul, South Korea: November 11 - November 12, 2023

November 11 - November 12, 2023 London, United Kingdom: January 11, 2024

January 11, 2024 Düsseldorf, Germany: January 20, 2024

It is worth noting that some of these venues are likely to host different artists. Many people love Genshin Impact's soundtrack, so it might be worth checking out who is playing at which location.

Featured artists

Here is a list of artists set to appear at the different venues hosting the Genshin concert, as confirmed by miHoYo:

Singapore: Metropolitan Festival Orchestra & Thanapol Setabrahm

Metropolitan Festival Orchestra & Thanapol Setabrahm Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra & Naohisa Furusawa

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra & Naohisa Furusawa Guadalajara, Mexico: Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra & Eric Roth

Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra & Eric Roth All US locations: Genshin Concert Orchestra & Eric Roth

Genshin Concert Orchestra & Eric Roth Both Japan locations: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra & Hirofumi Kurita

Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra & Hirofumi Kurita Seoul, South Korea: Arts Symphony Orchestra & Doohyun Ahn

Arts Symphony Orchestra & Doohyun Ahn London, United Kingdom: Genshin Concert Orchestra & Eric Roth

Genshin Concert Orchestra & Eric Roth Düsseldorf, Germany: Genshin Concert Orchestra & Eric Roth

Note that all venues have live performances of Genshin Impact's OST as made by HOYO-MiX.

Ticket information

Not all ticket sessions are out yet. As of this writing, the following are the only confirmed entry prices for these tours:

Singapore: S$88 to S$178

S$88 to S$178 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: RM600 a seat or RM650 a seat

For reference, here is when every ticket session will be available:

Singapore: 12 pm SST on August 24, 2023

12 pm SST on August 24, 2023 Kula Lumpur, Malaysia: 12 pm MYT on August 24, 2023

12 pm MYT on August 24, 2023 Guadalajara, Mexico: 10 am CST on August 24, 2023

10 am CST on August 24, 2023 New York, New York, USA: 11 am EDT on August 24, 2023

11 am EDT on August 24, 2023 Boston, Massachusetts, USA: 10 am EDT on August 25, 2023

10 am EDT on August 25, 2023 Los Angeles, California, USA: 10 am PDT on August 25, 2023

10 am PDT on August 25, 2023 Chicago, Illinois, USA: 10 am CDT on August 25, 2023

10 am CDT on August 25, 2023 Seoul, South Korea: 2 pm KST on August 29, 2023

2 pm KST on August 29, 2023 London, United Kingdom: 10 am BST on August 30, 2023

10 am BST on August 30, 2023 Düsseldorf, Germany: 10 am CEST on August 30, 2023

10 am CEST on August 30, 2023 Osaka, Japan: 12 pm JST on September 6, 2023

12 pm JST on September 6, 2023 Yokohama, Japan: 12 pm JST on September 6, 2023

You must visit Genshin Concert 2023's official website to secure your ticket for your desired venue location. More ticket prices will be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks.

