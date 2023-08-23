Genshin Concert 2023: All 12 venues, schedule, ticket prices, and featured artists

Genshin Impact's official Twitter account has revealed a lot of official information about the Genshin Concert 2023. The divulged details focus on 12 venues for this event, its upcoming schedule, the orchestras involved, and more. There is plenty to cover here, especially for anybody interested in catching this musical tour live. It is worth noting that this concert is known as Melodies of an Endless Journey.
Several different countries will be hosting live performances. All details about that and the tour's venues will be covered in this article's next section; it'll also offer the schedule for this event.
Everything important that was revealed for Genshin Concert 2023: Venues, schedule, and more details
Here are the 12 confirmed venues for Genshin Concert 2023:
- Singapore: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS
- Guadalajara, Mexico: Teatro José Pablo Moncayo
- Boston, Massachusetts, USA: Bostom Symphony Hall
- Los Angeles, California, USA: Peacock Theater
- Chicago, Illinois, USA: Chicago Symphony Center
- New York, New York, USA: Carnegie Hall
- Osaka, Japan: Grand Cube Osaka
- Yokohama, Japan: Pacifico Yokohama
- Seoul, South Korea: Kyung Lee University Grand Peace Palace
- London, United Kingdom: Royal Festival Hall
- Düsseldorf, Germany: Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Similarly, here is the confirmed schedule for this tour:
- Singapore: October 2 - October 3, 2023
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: October 7, 2023
- Guadalajara, Mexico: October 13, 2023
- Boston, Massachusetts, USA: October 28, 2023
- Los Angeles, California, USA: November 19, 2023
- Chicago, Illinois, USA: January 7, 2024
- New York, New York, USA: January 13, 2024
- Osaka, Japan: November 4, 2023
- Yokohama, Japan: November 25, 2023
- Seoul, South Korea: November 11 - November 12, 2023
- London, United Kingdom: January 11, 2024
- Düsseldorf, Germany: January 20, 2024
It is worth noting that some of these venues are likely to host different artists. Many people love Genshin Impact's soundtrack, so it might be worth checking out who is playing at which location.
Featured artists
Here is a list of artists set to appear at the different venues hosting the Genshin concert, as confirmed by miHoYo:
- Singapore: Metropolitan Festival Orchestra & Thanapol Setabrahm
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra & Naohisa Furusawa
- Guadalajara, Mexico: Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra & Eric Roth
- All US locations: Genshin Concert Orchestra & Eric Roth
- Both Japan locations: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra & Hirofumi Kurita
- Seoul, South Korea: Arts Symphony Orchestra & Doohyun Ahn
- London, United Kingdom: Genshin Concert Orchestra & Eric Roth
- Düsseldorf, Germany: Genshin Concert Orchestra & Eric Roth
Note that all venues have live performances of Genshin Impact's OST as made by HOYO-MiX.
Ticket information
Not all ticket sessions are out yet. As of this writing, the following are the only confirmed entry prices for these tours:
- Singapore: S$88 to S$178
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: RM600 a seat or RM650 a seat
For reference, here is when every ticket session will be available:
- Singapore: 12 pm SST on August 24, 2023
- Kula Lumpur, Malaysia: 12 pm MYT on August 24, 2023
- Guadalajara, Mexico: 10 am CST on August 24, 2023
- New York, New York, USA: 11 am EDT on August 24, 2023
- Boston, Massachusetts, USA: 10 am EDT on August 25, 2023
- Los Angeles, California, USA: 10 am PDT on August 25, 2023
- Chicago, Illinois, USA: 10 am CDT on August 25, 2023
- Seoul, South Korea: 2 pm KST on August 29, 2023
- London, United Kingdom: 10 am BST on August 30, 2023
- Düsseldorf, Germany: 10 am CEST on August 30, 2023
- Osaka, Japan: 12 pm JST on September 6, 2023
- Yokohama, Japan: 12 pm JST on September 6, 2023
You must visit Genshin Concert 2023's official website to secure your ticket for your desired venue location. More ticket prices will be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks.
