Genshin Concert 2023 is coming to 12 locations: 3rd-anniversary date and Gamescom announcement details

The Genshin Concert 2023 is arriving at 12 different locations for Travelers to enjoy in 2023. Genshin Impact fans who love the game's music and paid attention to the previous two years' concerts may enjoy this one. Gamescom 2023 even had a brief announcement trailer tied to what's currently known about the event. For those who don't know, Genshin Impact's 3rd-year anniversary should be September 28, 2023.

The game's previous concerts have also aired in early October, meaning the Genshin Concert 2023 will likely have a similar release date. Stay tuned for further news.

Genshin Concert 2023's 12 locations as revealed by Gamescom 2023

The above Genshin Concert 2023 trailer plays off some nostalgia for past storyline events, such as when the player had to fight Wanderer's Shouki no Kami form in the Sumeru Archon Quest. Aether is then seen walking around Fontaine, and a brief montage of the new region plays.

What's important about this trailer is the ending, which reveals 12 different locations:

Singapore

Kula Lumpur

Guadalajara

Boston

Osaka

Seoul

Los Angeles

Yokohama

Chicago

London

New York

Dusseldorf

This event is known as Melodies of an Endless Journey and will span from 2023 to 2024. No official release dates were advertised in this teaser.

In related news, Honkai Star Rail was confirmed to be available on the PS5, with its technical test beginning on August 22, 2023. Gamescom also stated that "the Genshin Concert Tour might visit your city." Not much except the aforementioned 12 locations have been confirmed thus far.

No specific venues have been confirmed just yet, except for a Chinese one, which will be discussed later in this article. Travelers must be patient for more news to arrive.

Old promotional video for Genshin Concert 2023

Gamescom 2023 isn't the only place that had news on the upcoming musical tour. The official Genshin Impact YouTube channel posted the above trailer on August 12, 2023. It's basically an anime teaser resembling the Genshin Impact anime. Characters shown in this style include:

Tartaglia

Diona

Ganyu

Zhongli

Xiao

Eula

Albedo

The next tweet will cover the offline event tied to Genshin Impact's musical concert in China.

In related news, the first stop confirmed so far would be at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. This will take place between September 29-30, 2023. Other cities of note for this tour include:

Beijing

Tianjin

Chongqing

Changsa

Wuhan

Other cities and release dates are expected to be confirmed in the upcoming weeks. Travelers should be patient until more news arrives, which will likely occur on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account.