Genshin Impact anime: Animation studio, teaser, and episode rumors

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact anime has a small amount of information known about it already. The series' animation studio was revealed via its teaser, and there are also some leaks, as well as rumors, about the upcoming episodes. It's too early to tell if the details from that source are accurate, yet it's gotten the community in quite the buzz.

Here is a brief summary of the topics covered in this article:

Animation Studio: Ufotable

Ufotable Rumored teaser release date: May 2, 2023

May 2, 2023 Rumored number of episodes: 12

Let's start with the original trailer.

Genshin Impact anime information: Animation studio, trailer, and episode leaks

Within the first 20 seconds of this trailer, Travelers can see HoYoverse x Ufotable. The latter is the animation studio working on this upcoming project. The rest of this teaser shows off some excellent visuals featuring Paimon flying through the woods and then some scenic shots.

This trailer was released on September 16, 2022. HoYoverse has not yet revealed much about the new Genshin Impact anime since then. However, some leaks have revealed more information about this upcoming content.

Genshin Impact anime leaks

This is a leak that has recently gotten a ton of attention online (Image via Genshin Fan)

The above leak states that a teaser will supposedly be released on May 2, 2023. It's written in the day/month/year format, which may confuse some Travelers who are used to month/day/year. Below that information is a brief line of text stating that the anime will apparently comprise 12 episodes.

Here is a Google Lens translation of the lengthy passage seen in the above image, which might not be perfect:

"The events in the anime take place before the arrival of Aether and Lumine. We should be shown the War of the Archons, one season for each region or nation. At the end of the war, Aether and Lumine enter the World of Teyvat The Crash of Kaenri'ah 500 years ago, after which the events of Genshin Impact begin."

If the above leak is true, then there should be at least seven seasons since Genshin Impact features seven Archons. Not much else is revealed about the upcoming series, let alone any evidence that suggests this unofficial information is credible.

More information on the Genshin Impact anime

This screenshot was also from the original trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Some gamers might wish to know more about Ufotable's past works. Here is a list of some of their more famous past projects:

Fate/Zero

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The Garden of Sinners

The Genshin Impact anime is going to be one of Ufotable's major upcoming animations, alongside some more Demon Slayer content. HoYoverse has not released any information about the show's storyline or which characters will show up in it.

Everything that is officially known about the animation was revealed in the original trailer. At the very least, Paimon, Aether, and Lumine are known to be in the series. If the aforementioned leaks were accurate, players should hear more about the project in the upcoming months.

Should the rumors be false, then there's no telling how long Travelers must wait to find out more information.

