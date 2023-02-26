Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc teases major information

Demon Slayer's official Twitter handle recently revealed that new information about the anime's Swordsmith Village arc will be announced. Based on this tweet, the upcoming news will be shared on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 pm JST.

The upcoming arc is set to feature Tanjiro and the gang's adventures after the Mugen Train film and Entertainment District arc (second season) concluded. As such, Swordsmith Village arc is set to be the ninth story arc, which follows manga chapters 100 to 127.

Disclaimer: The following article will contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer franchise.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc will see Tanjiro wielding a 300-year-old sword

As per the upcoming news regarding Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc, as announced by Kimetsu no Yaiba's official Twitter account, fans can expect various information, including the ending theme and the artist, additional cast members, broadcast timings, etc. Hence, fans are requested to follow the official account of Kimetsu no Yaiba for any further news.

In February 2022, Studio Ufotable first announced the third season of the franchise, which is slated to premiere in April of this year. Although the story is steeped in Japanese culture and folklore for hardcore otakus, it has enough action-packed scenes and brilliant visuals that can bring casual viewers in.

The first season of the anime opened with Tanjiro's devastating realization of his family's murder by demons, leaving his sister Nezuko as the sole survivor. However, as Nezuko is in the process of transforming into a demon, Tanjiro sets off on an epic journey to take revenge on his family's killers, help his sister revert back to human, and train to be a Demon Slayer. Later on, he teams up with the seemingly cowardly but powerful Zenitsu and battle-hungry barbarian with a boar's head mask, Inosuke.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc"

Scheduled for April 2023!



More: demonslayer-anime.com

So far, Ufotable has adapted the Final Selection, First Mission, Asakusa, Tsuzumi Mansion, Natagumo Mountain, and the Rehabilitation Training story arcs for the first season. Following this, they adapted the Entertainment District arc for the second, and Mugen Train arc in between.

As such, fans are left wondering what fate will befall their heroes in the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc. Manga readers are already aware of Tanjiro's exploits in the swordsmith village, which Upper-Rank Five Gyokko and Upper-Rank Four Hantengu intend to destroy. As Tanjiro goes to the town to buy a new sword, he unexpectedly returns with a 300-year-old sword.

To save the villagers, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Genya Shinazugawa (a fellow Demon Slayer Corps. member), and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji band together. In addition, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will also be seen in a crucial role to bring down the Upper-Rank Five.

The upcoming news regarding the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc sees the fanbase extremely excited

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



Please look forward to it



More: demonslayer-anime.com

It will be interesting to see how Ufotable adapts the 28 chapters of Swordsmith Village arc in anime format, considering that the Entertainment District and Mugen Train arcs in the second season took about 18 episodes to animate despite having 30 and 16 manga chapters, respectively.

However, the Demon Slayer fandom seems to have full faith in the studio, with each new announcement setting Twitter abuzz. While some fans have expressed their enthusiasm through GIFs and tweets regarding the upcoming release of information, others took to the comment section of the announcement tweet to seek more information regarding the specific time and date of the episode releases, key visuals, or ending theme song.

Fan reaction to the announcement by Kimetsu no Yaiba's official Twitter account (Image via Twitter)

The Demon Slayer manga ended with chapter 205 after a successful run in Shonen Jump from February 15, 2016, to May 18, 2020. Fans can catch up to the story on Viz Manga or Shueisha's Manga Plus app. The anime series can be viewed on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

