Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village arc to take anime to a "new level," says producer

Prior to the release of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, the anime's producer Yuma Takahashi reassured fans that the upcoming season's animation was set to enter a "new level," giving them an enhanced experience.

Demon Slayer follows the story of Kamado Tanjiro as he tries to find a cure for his sister Nezuko, who has been turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji. During his search, he decides to become a demon slayer, and thus joins the corps, taking on missions to protect innocent lives from demons.

Demon Slayer producer speaks about the upcoming season

The producer of the Demon Slayer anime, Yuma Takahashi, has ensured fans of the series that they will not have to expect similar animation in the upcoming season, as they are set to "Enter a New Level" in the new Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc anime season.

Ufotable is already known for its outstanding animation quality within the anime community, but it seems like the studio does not want to stay at a standstill, and has now decided to pour all its efforts into creating movie-level animation for seasonal anime as well.

While the season itself is set to release in April 2023, the world tour is currently ongoing, through which fans have witnessed the first episode of the anime. The same has also been leaked via events, thus it is quite evident that the anime will be proving its producer's words to be correct.

Fans react to Yuma Takahashi's claims about the upcoming season

Most fans were excited by producer Yuma Takahashi's words, as the anime was only about two months away, and knowing that they could expect better animation, hyped them up. The much-anticipated improved animation is not just for the Swordsmith Village arc, but can be expected in the upcoming sequels as well.

It is almost as if Ufotable has been trying to capitalize on the one anime that has become a global phenomenon. This means that as long as they produce excellent animation for that anime, they will make a lot of money, which would then truly fit its internet moniker "unlimited budget works," a name derived from one of its older anime, Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works.

A certain section of the fans, however, aren't as thrilled as others as they believe that the over-composition of the anime was leading it to lower detailing on stuff that is actually important to the scenes.

The cgi of dragons is very bad though from previews

The criticism is in line with what viewers saw in the Entertainment District Arc, where the animation itself was really good, but the sword movements were starting to get overlapped by the surrounding visual effects, which was not ideal for an anime so focused on its swords and their abilities.

