Genshin Impact x HeyTea collab: Ganyu and Shenhe promo arts, stickers, exclusive goodies, and Primogem reward details

Genshin Impact is having a new collab with HeyTea in China in early August 2023. This article will cover some interesting details tied to it, such as Ganyu and Shenhe's involvement. The two characters can be seen in the above photo alongside Cloud Retainer. There is also a variation of this official art where it's just Ganyu and Shenhe in front of a light blue cloudy background without the Cloud Retainer. That will be posted later in this article for the reader's convenience.

Until then, let's look at the official trailer for this crossover and some details surrounding the merchandise that Travelers may be able to acquire if they participate. Note that this collab is not available outside of China, so most players can only enjoy the visuals of this crossover.

What you should know about the new Genshin Impact x HeyTea collab featuring Ganyu and Shenhe

The full trailer for this collab can be seen above. It's in Chinese since the crossover is only available in that country, but it's still amusing for fans of Shenhe and Ganyu to see them interacting with the Cloud Retainer in a modern setting. This clip also includes a promotional date of August 11, 2023, which is when the HeyTea stores will have a Genshin Impact-themed look.

Note that the new appearance only lasts up to October 8, 2023. Some merchandise will become available after September 1, 2023, like a custom character-themed stand or thermal bag.

Official art

The alternate version of the official artwork (Image via miHoYo)

Like in other collabs, these Genshin Impact characters are dressed differently than they would normally appear. Ganyu and Shenhe are wearing some modern clothing while spotting some drinks from HeyTea. It is worth noting that this isn't the first crossover between the two IPs.

There was a past crossover between them that featured Ayato and Ayaka, known as Kamisato Siblings Merchandise. The collab featuring Ganyu and Shenhe is known as Joy and Expectation.

Stickers

Here are the stickers (Image via miHoYo)

On Genshin Impact's Bilibili account, they state the new HeyTea crossover stickers are available to download for WeChat and TikTok. All of the cute little emoticons are visible in the above image, which features:

Six pics of Shenhe

Six pics of Ganyu

Three pics of Cloud Retainer

One pic of Yaoyao

Some of the reactions shown above are pretty amusing, so a few Chinese players (or foreigners visiting China) may enjoy these stickers.

Primogems and other rewards

Various pieces of merchandise are listed in the above tweet, most of which are connected to Ganyu or Shenhe doing the poses seen in their official crossover HeyTea art. One notable thing that might catch some Travelers' eyes is that there is a gift associated with Primogems.

Basically, those who complete a web event tied to this collab will get a unique Redemption Code for some in-game drinks, new furnishing, and 40 Primogems. Genshin Impact is no stranger to collaborations. If their recent one with HeyTea doesn't interest players, then there is bound to be another one (like the recent ongoing one featuring Paimon appearing on OnePlus phones).

