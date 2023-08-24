Genshin Impact Concert ticket prices and schedule for all 12 venues

The 2023-2024 tour of the Genshin Impact Concert has become a popular topic of late, with its tickets selling out quickly. Travelers who attend will be able to listen to an orchestra play songs from the game, as they were originally composed by HOYO-MiX. This article will include the known ticket prices for the venues that currently have information released to the public.

Similarly, the full schedule for the Genshin Impact Concert will be included at the end for anybody curious to know when the actual tour begins.

Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Concert's ticket price and schedule

Expand Tweet

Here are the confirmed ticket price ranges for the Genshin Impact Concert in 2023:

Singapore (in the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay venue): S$88 to S$178

S$88 to S$178 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (in the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS venue): RM308 to RM650

RM308 to RM650 New York, New York, USA (in the Carnegie Hall venue): $49.50 to $99.50 (for both day and evening shifts)

Note that you can click on the above tweet's embed to see the official website for this musical tour. The Guadalajara, Mexico, tour also had tickets, but the EXGtickets site is down due to high demand when this article is being written, so its price can't be verified.

Expand Tweet

Here are the remaining times and dates for when the next batch of tickets will be released:

Düsseldorf, Germany (in the Mitsubishi Electric Halle venue): 3 pm CEST on August 25, 2023

3 pm CEST on August 25, 2023 Boston, Massachusetts, USA (in the Bostom Symphony Hall venue): 10 am EDT on August 25, 2023

10 am EDT on August 25, 2023 Los Angeles, California, USA (in the Peacock Theater venue): 10 am PDT on August 25, 2023

10 am PDT on August 25, 2023 Chicago, Illinois, USA (in the Chicago Symphony Center venue): 10 am CDT on August 25, 2023

10 am CDT on August 25, 2023 Seoul, South Korea (in the Kyung Lee University Grand Peace Palace venue): 2 pm KST on August 29, 2023

2 pm KST on August 29, 2023 London, United Kingdom (in the Royal Festival Hall venue): 10 am BST on August 30, 2023

10 am BST on August 30, 2023 Osaka, Japan (in the Grand Cube Osaka venue): 12 pm JST on September 6, 2023

12 pm JST on September 6, 2023 Yokohama, Japan (in the Pacifico Yokohama venue): 12 pm JST on September 6, 2023

Stay tuned for more details about ticket prices and availability. The Düsseldorf location previously had its tickets for the Genshin Impact Concert available on August 30, 2023, but that was changed to what's shown above.

Genshin Impact Concert schedule

The schedule for the Genshin Impact Concert has already been released (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list is the confirmed schedule for the Melodies of an Endless Journey tour:

Singapore: October 2 - October 3, 2023

October 2 - October 3, 2023 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: October 7, 2023

October 7, 2023 Guadalajara, Mexico: October 13, 2023

October 13, 2023 Boston, Massachusetts, USA: October 28, 2023

October 28, 2023 Los Angeles, California, USA: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Chicago, Illinois, USA: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 New York, New York, USA: January 13, 2024

January 13, 2024 Osaka, Japan: November 4, 2023

November 4, 2023 Yokohama, Japan: November 25, 2023

November 25, 2023 Seoul, South Korea: November 11 - November 12, 2023

November 11 - November 12, 2023 London, United Kingdom: January 11, 2024

January 11, 2024 Düsseldorf, Germany: January 20, 2024

Good luck to anybody aiming to get a ticket for these tours featuring popular songs. The demand is quite high based on the first few venues' available ticket sessions selling out quickly.

Poll : Will you try to attend one of the tours? Yes No 0 votes