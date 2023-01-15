Genshin Impact has a unique in-game feature called the Serenitea Pot, which allows players to design their own homes. Inside the pot, fans can enjoy activities like growing materials, increasing the friendship levels of characters, keeping NPC creatures, and even playing music using different gadgets like the Euphonium Unbound.

One can play many types of music based on the four unlocked regions of Teyvat inside the Serenitea Pot and earn up to 25 Primogem rewards from achievements.

Play a vast selection of tracks inside Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot

Genshin Impact players can use many gadgets to play music, and one of them is the Euphonium Unbound.

Here is a guide on how to use the gadget and change the music inside the Serenitea Pot:

1) Buy Euphonium Unbound

Buy Euphonium Unbound from Tubby (Image via HoYoverse)

You can buy Euphonium Unbound from Tubby's Realm Depot, in front of the main mansion entrance.

On the list of items, you will see two gadgets with the same name—Euphonium Unbound: Soaring and Euphonium Unbound: Winding—and you can get them for 300 realm coins each. Their functions are essentially the same, and the only difference is that the former is used to play music outside the mansion and the latter inside.

2) Place Euphonium Unbound

Place Euphonium Unbound in your realm (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've purchased Euphonium Unbound, you can place it anywhere you want using the standard design methods inside the Serenitea Pot.

3) Interact with the gadget to play, change, or unlock music

List of music tracks (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the gadget, and it will open a list of Genshin Impact soundtracks. You can now play any unlocked song available in your Euphonium Unbound music list.

Activate up to 87 songs and get three Genshin Impact achievements

A total of 87 tracks can be played using Euphonium Unbound. To unlock all of them, you need another special item called the Radiant Spincrystal. They are usually found in the wild and the most random places, from rooftops and gardens to the desert of Sumeru.

Unfortunately, not all 87 Radiant Spincrystals can be obtained using the Genshin Impact interactive map like chests and other items, as each world has only a certain number of these items.

Get two random tracks from Chubby (Image via HoYoverse)

Another method to obtain Radiant Spincrystal is purchasing it from Chubby, the traveling salesman. He sells two Spincrystals in every player's pot for 100 coins, and the track numbers are always random.

Chubby visits the Serenitea Pot only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You can keep visiting your friends' pots on weekends to exchange as many tracks as possible.

Note that you can only buy the same Radiant Spincrystal track once.

Complete achievements to get up to 25 Primogems

Get the Genshin Impact achievement It's Yesterday Once More (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact also rewards fans with three achievements and Primogems for unlocking tracks in the Euphonium Unbound list of music.

It's Yesterday Once More achievement and five Primogems for activating 10 tunes

It's Yesterday Once More achievement and 10 Primogems for activating 30 tunes

It's Yesterday Once More achievement and 20 Primogems for activating 60 tunes

The names of the achievements are the same, but they are different in the tier.

