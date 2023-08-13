Genshin Impact 2023 Anniversary Concert: Official preview, date and what to expect

Genshin Impact is set to celebrate its third anniversary in September and to commemorate this, HoYoverse has officially announced the organizing of the third edition of Melodies of an Endless Journey online concert. The web event will feature several musicians and pop music groups playing official soundtracks from the game. The concert will be livestreamed on Genshin Impact's Twitch and YouTube channels, so you can watch it for free.

The developers have also released a promotional video for the online web event, which features several in-game characters such as Childe and Albedo. Travelers can find the expected date for the concert and other related things in this article.

Genshin Impact Melodies of an Endless Journey 2023 concert expected date

HoYoverse has officially revealed they will organize another edition of the Melodies of an Endless Journey online concert to celebrate the third anniversary of Genshin Impact. However, the publisher is yet to announce the date for the same. Here is a list of the dates of the previous anniversary concerts:

GENSHIN CONCERT 2021: October 3, 2021

October 3, 2021 GENSHIN CONCERT 2022: October 2, 2022

The anniversary concert dates differ by one day, but the pattern observed here shows that both events fall on a Sunday. Based on this, it is safe to assume that this year's concert will likely be held on October 1, 2023, which is also Sunday.

HoYoverse has also released a promotional video for the upcoming Melodies of an Endless Journey web event. Its teaser features seven characters this time, and they are Childe, Diona, Ganyu, Zhongli, Xiao, Eula, and Albedo.

While the officials have yet to reveal the exact contents of the concert, they can be somewhat predicted based on the past two events.

You can expect several amazing musicians and pop groups, including Genshin Impact's music composer and producer Yu-Peng Chen, to perform the game's soundtrack. The show will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels, so everyone can watch it for free.

Furthermore, during the concert, the officials are also expected to do a giveaway. Travelers can participate in the giveaway to win Primogems and new merchandise rewards. More details will be revealed in the upcoming days.

Genshin Impact has attracted a massive playerbase since its release three years ago, surpassing its own legacy by expanding its digital presence into Anime, Turn-based RPGs, and many other ventures. It is safe to assume that the game will grow even bigger in the future, and fans can expect a lot of good things.