Genshin Impact Anime trailer and 1st Episode runtime rumors surface in the community

Genshin Impact has become a worldwide sensation since its release. This open-world RPG gacha title from HoYoverse has steadily garnered more than 70 million registered users in its player base. With such a massive fanbase closely following this game's gripping storyline and lore, it seemed like a no-brainer to eventually expand the franchise into an anime adaptation.

In September 2022, HoYoverse finally announced the inevitable release of a Genshin Impact anime series someday. This announcement came as a part of the Version 3.1 Special Program live stream and the initial concept trailer. It is now July 2023, and some leaks regarding the anime adaptation are starting to surface on the internet.

Genshin Impact Anime leaks describe the first episode length and Official trailer details

Zac The Outlaw 2.0 🌌 @iSadWeeb [GENSHIN ANIME LEAKS]



there are some rumors going on in the japanese anime forums that Genshin Anime might be getting a Trailer or a piece of news very soon



Not only that but the 1st episode

might actually be 53 minutes long

Some recently leaked information regarding the upcoming game-based anime suggests that the popular game's much-hyped adaptation will receive a trailer or a news piece soon. Considering the game is gearing up for the release of Fontaine as the next nation in its forthcoming update, the 4.0 Special Program live stream might be an appropriate moment to release the anime trailer.

The rumor also indicates that the first episode of the Genshin Impact anime will run for 53 minutes. Aside from featuring Aether, Lumine, and Paimon in the anime, little about the plot is known.

The upcoming HoYoverse x Ufotable collaboration for the anime (Image via HoYoverse)

The anime has been under development for quite some time now at Ufotable Studios, best known for producing the Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) anime series. Both Ufotable and HoYoverse have been tight-lipped about the possible story of the anime.

Zac The Outlaw 2.0 🌌 @iSadWeeb @knight_Steve_ There was a rumor loong time ago a lil bit after the initial announcement, that said that the anime will adapt the game's story from start to finish



I also read that it's planned 7 seasons

However, the same leaker suggests that the anime adaptation will follow the game's storyline. They mention that the anime series is rumored to have seven seasons. It's possible each season will entail the storyline from each of the seven nations of the game, starting from Mondstadt, just like the games. The concept trailer also exclusively shows the landscape from the Mondstadt, Dragonspine, and Liyue regions, giving further weight to this theory.

Currently, fans of the franchise will have to wait for more information from official sources regarding the ambitious Genshin Impact anime project and its potential release date.