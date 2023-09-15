Genshin Impact 4.1 update date, maintenance time, livestream codes, banners schedule, and anniversary rewards

The Genshin Impact 4.1 update was confirmed to be launching on September 27, 2023, in the official Special Program livestream. Three temporary Redeem Codes were also released to the public during this broadcast, so don't forget to use them before they expire. Besides that, much of the next patch's content has been revealed, including the upcoming banner schedule and anniversary rewards.

This article will include a summary of the most important details related to Genshin Impact's 4.1 update for players to know. Let's start with a countdown to the patch, which will feature a maintenance time.

Genshin Impact 4.1 date and time revealed

Travelers can consult with this countdown to get an idea of when Genshin Impact 4.1 will begin. This embed counts down to 11:00 am (UTC+8) on September 27, 2023, which is when the new patch should be launched. Note that maintenance will begin five hours prior to what's shown here.

Once maintenance begins, you will be unable to play this game until it finishes. It is also worth mentioning that this countdown does not account for any potential technical delays or anything else that may push back the update's release time.

Genshin Impact 4.1 banners

The first half of the new update (Image via HoYoverse)

The first banner phase features Neuvillette and Hu Tao. Their Character Event Wishes will be available on September 27, 2023, which is when the new update officially launches. This will mark the debut of Neuvillette, who is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user.

The second half of the update (Image via HoYoverse)

A 5-star Cryo Catalyst known as Wriothesley will debut in the second half of this update. He and Venti will be featured on the second phase banners for Genshin Impact 4.1. These dates haven't been confirmed yet, but players can expect them to come out sometime around October 17 or 18, 2023.

Livestream codes

Expand Tweet

Here are the three Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream codes:

2T86EWGBJP6V

FB8PFFHT364M

JS96FEZS3P59

Similarly, here are the rewards you'll get for using them:

2T86EWGBJP6V: 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora FB8PFFHT364M: 100 Primogems + 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

100 Primogems + 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore JS96FEZS3P59: 100 Primogems + 5x Hero's Wit

Travelers can earn 300 Primogems and a few other items via these codes, yet it's vital to mention that these codes will expire on September 16, 2023, so make sure to use them as soon as possible.

Anniversary rewards

These are the anniversary rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin's anniversary rewards come in the form of a new daily login event called Bathing in Flowing Moonlight. Ten Intertwined Fates will be available in it. Here are the other rewards confirmed for this game's third anniversary thus far:

1,600 Primogems

4x Fragile Resin

Itty Bitty Octobaby

Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator

Note that Itty Bitty Octobaby and Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator are new Gadgets. In total, the third-anniversary event gives players 20 free pulls just by logging in. Gamers can consider using them on one of the banners in 4.1 or save them for a future character like Furina.

That's it for the Genshin Impact 4.1 recap. For those curious, the official name of this update is To the Stars Shining in the Depths.

