Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream redemption codes for 300 Primogems: Expiry time and How to Redeem

On September 15, 2023, Genshin Impact hosted the highly anticipated 4.1 Special Program on their official Twitch channel. From general players to famous content creators, many tuned in to watch the developer unravel all the details planned for the upcoming version 4.1 update. The livestream revealed new characters, Fontaine's new region, events, and many more.

In addition to all these official announcements, the developer shared three redemption codes. You can claim these for 300 Primogems and other in-game resources.

Do note that the redemption codes will expire within 24 hours, so claim them without delay. Here are all three codes and a guide on how to redeem them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program codes and redemption guide

One of 4.1 livestream codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel premiered version 4.1 Special Program "To the Stars Shining in the Depths" on September 15, 2023. During the livestream, the developer revealed the following redemption codes in between official announcements:

FB8PFFHT364M - Primogems × 100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10

- Primogems × 100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 JS96FEZS3P59 - Primogems × 100 + Hero's Wit ×5

- Primogems × 100 + Hero's Wit ×5 2T86EWGBJP6V - Primogems × 100 + Mora ×50,000

These codes will expire within 24 hours, so make sure to claim them as soon as possible. As shown above, you can obtain around 300 Primogems and other useful in-game resources for free with these redemption codes.

Redemption guide for Genshin Impact 4.1 Livestream codes

Currently, there are two surefire methods for players to claim any redemption code. Here are the methods:

Official Redemption Website

Game's in-built redeem feature

Official redemption page made by the developer (Image via HoYoverse)

The developer has created a dedicated page for redeeming codes on their official website. Follow these points to claim the 4.1 livestream codes:

Visit the official redemption page with this link.

Login to your HoYoverse account.

Select your server and verify your character nickname.

Manually type or paste the livestream codes.

Click on the Redeem button.

If everything is done correctly, you will receive a dialog box that states, "Redeemed Successfully." Do note that you must have their HoYoverse account linked to their game to use this method.

Game's in-built Redeem Feature

In-game redeem feature located inside settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can also log in to their Genshin Impact account and use the in-built redeem feature from their settings to claim livestream codes. To do this, follow these instructions:

Launch the game and log in to your account.

Open Paimon's Menu and select the Settings icon (cog-wheel logo).

Head to the Accounts tab and click on Redeem Code option.

Type or paste the livestream codes and hit the Redeem button.

You will receive a dialog box that states "Redemption Complete" if all the steps are performed correctly.