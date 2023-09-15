Genshin Impact 4.1 redeem codes for September 2023

The Genshin Impact community thrives on redeeming codes and Primogems every month, especially when a special program is around the corner. HoYoverse holds a livestream before the start of any significant update, granting a total of 300 Priomogems. However, these codes usually stick around for a day, while a couple are available at any time.

The following article will list every redemption code and the rewards tied to it in September 2023. As mentioned, each code from the 4.1 special program will expire a day after it has been revealed. Hence, it is essential to be quick and unlock the in-game email system.

All September 2023 redeem codes for Genshin Impact

Including the recent livestream for Genshin Impact 4.1, here are the redemption codes available temporarily:

FB8PFFHT364M: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

JS96FEZS3P59: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

2T86EWGBJP6V: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Similarly, here are a couple more redeem codes that can be used at any time, given that they haven't been acquired in an account yet:

2S84JS839T8R : 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience.

: 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience. GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wit.

All rewards will be sent to the player's in-game email. The following guide will take you through the redeeming process via in-game settings and the official website of HoYoverse.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes using the in-game settings

Redeem code option in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The following guide should help you redeem the aforementioned Genshin Impact codes via the in-game settings:

After launching that game, log in through the created character on the server you're playing in.

Next, open the in-game Paimon Menu from the top-right corner of your screen or press the "Esc" button on your PC.

Head to the Settings menu, accessible by clicking the cogwheel icon on the left.

From there, head to the Accounts tab at the bottom of the screen.

Click the Redeem Code tab on the right, under the Accounts section.

Paste any of the five codes mentioned above, and click on Redeem.

The rewards tied to your pasted code will be sent via in-game mail.

To redeem the codes, Adventure Rank 10 must have, alongside the completion of Act I Prologue.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes using the HoYoverse official website

Official code redemption page of HoYoverse (Image via HoYoverse)

Start by heading to this link to open HoYoverse's official code redemption page.

Next, log in using your credentials tied to servers and active characters.

Now, select the region of your created character.

The third blank space says, 'Enter Redemption Code.' Paste the code here.

Click on Redeem.

Typically, the rewards will be sent via in-game email. Like most livestream codes in the past, everyone will have a day-long window to obtain them, or else each code will expire.