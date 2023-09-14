Genshin Impact 4.1 Livestream countdown, where to watch, and redeem code release time

The Genshin Impact community is buzzing with excitement as HoYoverse officially announced their upcoming version 4.1 Special Program. Officially scheduled for September 15, 2023, at 7:30 am (UTC-4), the livestream will reveal loads of juicy details planned for the future update. During the Special Program, the developers will also release three redemption codes that can be claimed for 300 Primogems for free.

The livestream is expected to showcase two fresh characters, Fontaine's new region and more. Those interested in catching all this live can head to Genshin Impact's official Twitch or YouTube channels. Here is everything players need to know.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program, where to watch, countdown, and more

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program, To the Stars Shining in the Depths, is scheduled for September 15, 2023, at 7:30 am (UTC-4). Based on official announcements, the livestream will premiere on the game's official Twitch channel. The same broadcast will be replayed later on the official YouTube channel at 8:00 am (UTC-4). Many players might find it difficult to understand since the official timing in the announcements is mentioned in the UTC-4 timezone.

For your convenience, refer to this countdown that will help track the starting time of the 4.1 Special Program:

Remember that this above countdown is meant to help Genshin Impact players track the live premiere scheduled for the game's official Twitch channel. Those who want to watch the live stream on YouTube can add an additional hour to the countdown to track the starting time.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Redemption Codes

4.0 redeem code (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to previous Special Programs, HoYoverse developers will hand out three free redemption codes during the 4.1 livestream. These will be distributed at regular intervals during the program. Players can claim the rewards (300 free Primogems) through the official redemption website or in-game redeem feature.

Keep in mind that these codes are time-limited and will become invalid within 24 hours after their release. Hence, players should claim them as soon as possible once the codes are released.

Expected announcements

Neuvillette and Wriothesley's kit to appear in livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview of what players can expect from the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream:

Two 5-star Characters

New 5-star & 4-star Weapons

New Region

Events, QoL changes, and more

Neuvillette and Wriothesley, two brand-new characters, will have their kits showcased in the upcoming livestream. Both are 5-star characters who have already been officially revealed through the game's drip marketing. Speaking of something new, players can also expect to learn about new weapons and Fontaine's new regions.

In addition to all this, officials will also introduce many new events and quality-of-life changes planned for the game.