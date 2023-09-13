Genshin Impact reveals changes to Artifact upgrade, forging, expedition, and more QoL features

The recent Genshin Impact developer discussion has revealed new changes that will be introduced in version 4.1 and future updates. These are official statements about everything new developers are working on, so no leaks will be covered here. Some of these changes will also be briefly covered in the upcoming version 4.1 Special Program scheduled for September 15, 2023.

The new developer's discussion also gives away new plans for long-term quality of life (QoL) adjustments to allow players more freedom. This way, they can still retain the original gameplay and reward system while giving more options for playable content and playtime. In this article, we will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about features planned for future versions.

Genshin Impact reveals future optimization plans for Artifacts, Forging, Expeditions, and more

On September 13, 2023, Genshin Impact officials released their latest developer's discussion showcasing new changes planned for the upcoming 4.1 update. In addition to this, developers revealed some of the future changes they are working on. Changes are already being made to the systems and pages that Travellers use the most.

Artifact Enhancement & Character Leveling

Current artifact enhancement screen (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players have shown their concern about having to click too many times when leveling up characters and artifacts. Officials have confirmed working on it. The materials that can be used to enhance artifacts will be expanded. To enable rapid enhancement to level 4/8/12/16, a new Smart Add feature for artifact enhancement will be developed.

For the character's ascension, EXP materials will be added automatically, and the Level-Up and Ascend pages will be merged. Travelers will be able to Ascend characters directly without having to open the Ascend page once they have leveled their characters to the upper limit of their current level.

One-Click Expeditions & Forging Optimization

Expedition dispatch will become easier in the future. (Image via HoYoverse)

Many in the Genshin Impact community have asked for a one-click feature for expeditions and more. Officials have confirmed that something similar is currently under development. Once completed, it will help players simplify the operations of Expeditions, Forging, and Cooking.

Adventure Handbook Experience

Adventure Handbook (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials also plan to make some changes to Enemy section of the Adventure Handbook. This will improve Travellers' experience in finding enemies and obtaining the materials needed.

Furthermore, if players track an enemy and reopen the page, their previous selection will be remembered, and they won't have to go through the entire list again. They'll also be able to view boss respawn times by clicking their icons on the map.

It is worth noting that these responses are based on content that is currently under development. Hence, players are advised to take all of this with a grain of salt.