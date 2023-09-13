Talent books and ascension materials needed for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette is set to be released in Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.1 update, which is scheduled to launch on September 27, 2023. He is one of the most hyped Fontaine characters, and fans can't wait for him to join the game's roster. However, to use him to his maximum potential upon release, many players will want to pre-farm his talent and ascension materials beforehand.

Aside from the boss monster drops and the local specialty, every other material required to level up Neuvillette is already available in the current version of the game. While the ascension materials can be farmed anytime, Travelers will need to schedule their farming session for talent books as they are only available on particular days of the week.

This guide covers all the talent and ascension materials that players should pre-farm for Neuvillette.

Neuvillette's talent books name, domain, and farming days in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Neuvillette is expected to be released on September 27, 2023, so Genshin Impact players only have a few days to pre-farm his talent and ascension materials. Considering Neuvillette's talent books only appear in the domain on particular days of the week, it is recommended that players schedule their farming accordingly.

As per leaks, Neuvillette is expected to use Books of Equity to level up his talents. In Genshin Impact, players can farm these talent books at Fontaine's Pale Forgotten Glory domain. The Books of Equity are available on Mondays and Thursdays, aside from Sundays when all types of talent books can be obtained.

Pale Forgotten Glory domain (Image via Sportskeeda)

Travelers can defeat the mobs in the Pale Forgotten Glory domain to obtain the talent books in exchange for some Resin. Players will need the following amount of talent books to max out all of Neuvillette's talents:

9x Teachings of Equity

114x Philosophies of Equity

63x Guides to Equity

18x Transoceanic Pearls

66x Transoceanic Chunks

93x Xenochromatic Crystals

18x Everamber

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Players can obtain Everamber by defeating the Weekly Boss Guardian of Apep's Oasis, which can be unlocked by completing Nahida's Act 2 Story Quest: Homecoming.

The Transoceanic Pearl, Transoceanic Chunks, and Xenochromatic Crystals can be obtained by defeating the Fontemer Aberrant enemies spread across the Fontaine region.

All ascension materials for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Players looking to ascend Neuvillette to level 90 can refer to the following list of all his ascension materials:

1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver

9x Varunada Lazurite Fragments

9x Varunada Lazurite Chunks

6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstones

18x Transoceanic Pearls

30x Transoceanic Chunks

36x Xenochromatic Crystals

168x Lumitoile

46x Millenial Pearl Seahorse

It is important to note that the last two materials on the list are currently not available in Genshin Impact. Both of them will be added to the game in the upcoming Fontaine map expansion.

More information about Neuvillette will soon be revealed in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program livestream.

Poll : Are you planning to pull for Neuvillette? Yes No 0 votes