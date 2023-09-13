Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream date, countdown, and expected announcements

Genshin Impact has officially announced that they will conduct the Special Program livestream for version 4.1 on September 15, 2023, at 7:30 am (UTC-4). The forthcoming update will release Wriothesley and Neuvillette as new playable characters. In addition to this, a new region in the northern parts of Fontaine will be unlocked in version 4.1. More details will be revealed in the livestream.

Travelers interested in watching version 4.1 Special Program can head to Genshin Impact's official Twitch or YouTube channel. This article will feature a countdown for the upcoming livestream and also list some of the expected announcements.

Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream date and countdown

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact will conduct the Special Program for version 4.1 on September 15, 2023, at 7:30 am (UTC-4). The event will premiere on the game's official Twitch channel. The same will also be broadcast on their YouTube channel at 8:30 am (UTC-4). Since the official announcement has mentioned the timing in the UTC-4 timezone, many players may not be able to relate to it.

Here is a universal countdown indicating the time left in the livestream on Twitch:

During the Special Program, the officials will announce all upcoming content in version 4.1, including the banner schedule, events, and the new Fontaine region. The next section will showcase some of the announcements that travelers can expect in the livestream.

Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream expected announcements

Character Event Wishes

Wriothesley and Neuvillette have already been confirmed for a release in version 4.1. The officials will also reveal the upcoming rerun banners during the livestream. According to various leaks, Neuvillette is expected to debut in the first phase alongside Hu Tao. Meanwhile, Wriothesley will likely be featured in the second phase with Venti.

New 5-star Catalysts

Expand Tweet

Wriothesley and Neuvillette will get new signature weapons in Genshin Impact 4.1. Interestingly, both are Catalyst users. Wriothesley's weapon is supposedly called Cashflow Supervision, and Neuvillette's weapon is called Tome of the Eternal Flow.

New 4-star weapons

Genshin Impact is expected to release a new 4-star weapon series in version 4.1 that will be featured on the weapon banner. According to HXG, there are currently only four items in the series. It is speculated that the Sword and Claymore will be in the first phase, while the Bow and Polearm will be in the second. The names of the weapons are currently unknown.

New Fontaine region

A leaker named @blednaya recently shared the potential 4.1 in-game map. The new region is located in the northern parts of Fontaine. It has several floating water islands, which were previously teased during the 4.0 livestream. Travelers can also find them in the latest Special Program banner art.

Redemption codes

Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

During the livestream, the developers will also drop three redemption codes. Here is a list of rewards that travelers can obtain by redeeming them:

Primogems x300

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Do note that the codes usually expire within a day, so it is advised to redeem them at the earliest. Your rewards can be collected from the in-game mailbox.