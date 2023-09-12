New Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks show the banner phases for the latest 4-star and 5-star weapons, the latter including fresh Catalysts for Neuvillette and Wriothesley. Note that the content found in these leaks is always subject to change, so readers beware. Datamines for the new weapons have already been released to the public prior to these latest rumors.

There are four unique 4-star weapons in total in the next two banners, plus two unique 5-stars. It is worth noting that there is a fifth new 4-star weapon to be introduced in Genshin Impact 4.1, but that one (Ballad of the Boundless Blue) is a reward for an upcoming event.

Genshin Impact 4.1 weapon banner leaks

Expand Tweet

Current Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks suggest that Neuvillette will be in the first half of the new Version Update. That means his signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow (5-star Catalyst), will be available in the first half of that patch. This also implies that Wriothesley will be in the second half of that update.

Wriothesley's signature weapon is known as Cashflow Supervision, and it's a 5-star Catalyst. If these leaks are true, then the likely release dates for these new 5-star weapons are as follows:

Tome of the Eternal Flow: ~September 27, 2023

~September 27, 2023 Cashflow Supervision: ~October 18, 2023

Note that miHoYo has not yet confirmed when Genshin Impact 4.1 will launch, hence the approximate dates shown above.

Expand Tweet

The first half of the latest update also supposedly features The Dockhand's Assistant (4-star Sword) and Portable Power Saw (4-star Claymore). By comparison, the second half features Range Gauge (4-star Bow) and Prospector's Drill (4-star Polearm).

Assuming these Epitome Invocation leaks are credible, that means the following weapons have these release dates:

The Dockhand's Assistant: ~September 27, 2023

~September 27, 2023 Portable Power Saw: ~September 27, 2023

~September 27, 2023 Range Gauge: ~October 18, 2023

~October 18, 2023 Prospector's Drill: ~October 18, 2023

Now let's look at the stats and effect leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.1 weapon leaks

Expand Tweet

Here are the main stats of each new weapon debuting on a Genshin Impact 4.1 banner:

Tome of the Eternal Flow: 542 ATK and 88.2% CRIT DMG

542 ATK and 88.2% CRIT DMG Cashflow Supervision: 674 ATK and 22.1% CRIT Rate

674 ATK and 22.1% CRIT Rate The Dockhand's Assistant: 510 ATK and 41.3% HP

510 ATK and 41.3% HP Portable Power Saw: 454 ATK and 55.1% HP

454 ATK and 55.1% HP Range Gauge: 565 ATK and 27.6% ATK

565 ATK and 27.6% ATK Prospector's Drill: 565 ATK and 27.6% ATK

565 ATK and 27.6% ATK Ballad of the Boundless Blue: 565 ATK and 30.6% Energy Recharge

Here is the datamined R1 effect for Tome of the Eternal Flow:

"HP is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks, can be triggered once every 0.3s. When you have 3 stacks or refresh a third stack's duration, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s."

Similarly, here is the leaked R1 for Cashflow Supervision:

"ATK is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 16% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 8%."

Unsurprisingly, Tome of the Eternal Flow synergizes excellently with Neuvillette's kit, and Cashflow Supervision does the same for Wriothesley.

Expand Tweet

The Dockhand's Assistant and Portable Power Supply have the same R1~R5 effects. Here is their datamined R1 effect:

"When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Roused effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and 2s after the effect occurs, 2 Energy per Symbol consumed will be restored for said character. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field."

Range Gauge and Prospector's Drill have the same effect as one another. In fact, it's very similar to The Dockhand's Assistant and Portable Power supply. The only difference is that Range Gauge and Prospector's Drill get a stack called Struggle, which has the following effect:

"For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field."

There is just one more weapon to discuss, which isn't from the upcoming banners.

Expand Tweet

The final weapon is Ballad of the Boundless Blue, which comes from the main event of Genshin Impact 4.1. Its leaked R1 effect is:

"Within 6s after Normal or Charged Attacks hit an opponent, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 8% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 6%. Max 3 stacks. Can occur once every 0.3s."

That's it for the Genshin Impact 4.1 weapon leaks for the new banners.

Poll : Do you plan on getting either the Tome of the Eternal Flow or Cashflow Supervision in the next update? Yes No 0 votes