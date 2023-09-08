Genshin Impact Wriothesley weapons build guide: Best 5-star and 4-star options

Wriothesley is a Genshin Impact character who excels with Normal Attacks. This means his best 5-star and 4-star weapons should help him excel in this niche. Generally speaking, his 5-star Catalysts are more valuable than the 4-star ones, but the latter can be much easier for a F2P player to build. This guide covers the best weapons to use for this character.

All suggestions made here are relevant to Wriothesley's debut. Any new Catalyst that debuts afterward would only be appropriate for him if it offers generous stats or a buff to his Normal Attacks. Let's start with the best 5-star options before diving into the optimal 4-star weapons.

Best weapons for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact: 5-star Catalysts

There are several good 5-star Catalysts to use on him (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a brief rundown of the best 5-star weapons to use on Wriothesley in Genshin Impact:

Cashflow Supervision: His signature weapon and best-in-slot Catalyst offers a solid CRIT Rate stat. Its effect is tied to a flat ATK increase plus any easily triggerable Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG buff whenever the user's HP is altered. Extra ATK SPD is also great for a character focused on Normal Attacks. If possible, get Cashflow Supervision.

His signature weapon and best-in-slot Catalyst offers a solid CRIT Rate stat. Its effect is tied to a flat ATK increase plus any easily triggerable Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG buff whenever the user's HP is altered. Extra ATK SPD is also great for a character focused on Normal Attacks. If possible, get Cashflow Supervision. Tulaytullah's Remembrance: A great substitute if you lack Cashflow Supervision. This Catalyst buffs CRIT DMG and Normal ATK SPD while having an easily triggerable Normal Attack DMG buff, too.

A great substitute if you lack Cashflow Supervision. This Catalyst buffs CRIT DMG and Normal ATK SPD while having an easily triggerable Normal Attack DMG buff, too. Memory of Dust: This is a solid ATK beatstick if you plan to use this unit in a team comp with shielders.

This is a solid ATK beatstick if you plan to use this unit in a team comp with shielders. Lost Prayer: Solid CRIT Rate beatstick that has a nice effect to buff the user's Elemental DMG. The extra Movement SPD is also solid for that little bit of extra mobility.

Out of these options, Cashflow Supervision is this character's best Catalyst overall in Genshin Impact. Other 5-star Catalysts will only outdamage an R1 Cashflow Supervision if they have high Refinement Levels. An R5 Cashflow Supervision has the best DPS, especially in Melt teams.

Best 4-star Catalysts for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Flowing Purity would be this unit's best 4-star option at present (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a summary of Wriothesley's best 4-star Catalysts in Genshin Impact:

Flowing Purity: It's forgeable and provides a good ATK stat. This character should have no issue clearing the Bond of Life that Flowing Purity creates.

It's forgeable and provides a good ATK stat. This character should have no issue clearing the Bond of Life that Flowing Purity creates. Ballad of the Boundless Blue: This 4-star Catalyst can buff the user's Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG.

This 4-star Catalyst can buff the user's Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG. Solar Pearl: The CRIT Rate stat is fine, but the main draw is the potential Normal Attack DMG buff. However, Solar Pearl is only available for paid Gnostic Hymn users, meaning F2P players cannot get it. R5ing it also takes a while, as you need to select it across five Battle Passes.

Ideally, Travelers should stick with Flowing Purity for a 4-star option. Its stats and effects are great, especially for something that players can forge.

Hopefully, Genshin Impact players now have an idea of what Catalyst to build on Wriothesley.