How to get Fontaine craftable weapon blueprints in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players seeking the new F2P-friendly 4-star Fontaine craftable weapons should know they can get the blueprints from a vendor. An NPC named Estelle has the diagrams, and she is slightly east of the Court of Fontaine's Statue of the Seven. To see them, talk to her and select the "I'd like to buy a weapon" dialogue option to see all five blueprints.

One noticeable problem that Genshin Impact players will notice is that Estelle doesn't sell the diagrams for Mora.

Instead, you must get Bulle Fruits, Pluie Lotuses, Condessence Crystals, Marcottes, and Tidalgas. All three are items found exclusively in Fontaine.

Genshin Impact guide: How to get blueprints for the Fontaine craftable weapons

This is Estelle's location, the NPC who sells you the blueprints (Image via HoYoverse)

Players who have the items can find Estelle at the location marked in the above screenshot. You can teleport to the Statue of the Seven found in the Court of Fontaine, glide east for a short bit, and then make your way downward to her.

Her selection of blueprints includes the following:

Finale of the Deep: 10x Bulle Fruit + 10x Tidalga + 10x Condessence Crystal

Song of Stillness: 10x Pluie Lotus + 10x Marcotte + 10x Condessence Crystal

Tidal Shadow: 10x Bulle Fruit + 10x Marcotte + 10x Condessence Crystal

Flowing Purity: 10x Tidalga + 10x Marcotte + 10x Condessence Crystal

Rightful Reward: 10x Bulle Fruit + 10x Pluie Lotus + 10x Condessence Crystal

For reference, here is a short summary of the Fontaine craftable weapons at Level 90:

Finale of the Deep: 4-star Sword with 565 ATK and 27.6% ATK

Song of Stillness: 4-star Bow with 510 ATK and 41.3% ATK

Tidal Shadow: 4-star Claymore with 510 ATK and 41.3% ATK

Flowing Purity: 4-star Catalyst with 565 ATK and 27.6% ATK

Rightful Reward: 4-star Polearm with 565 ATK and 27.6% ATK

Don't forget that Estelle only sells the blueprints. You still need to craft the actual weapons.

How to forge the Fontaine weapons in Genshin Impact?

These are the Fontaine craftable weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

All of the new weapons use 50 Condessence Crystals, 50 White Iron Chunks, 500 Mora, and the following Midlander Billets:

Finale of the Deep: 1x Midlander Sword Billet

Song of Stillness: 1x Midlander Bow Billet

Tidal Shadow: 1x Midlander Claymore Billet

Flowing Purity: 1x Midlander Catalyst Billet

Rightful Reward: 1x Midlander Polearm Billet

Each forge only takes ten seconds to complete. Genshin Impact players must have unlocked the diagrams to be eligible for the creation of these weapons.

Where to find the items needed for the Fontaine craftable weapon blueprints?

Here is where Genshin Impact players can find the unique items that Estelle accepts as currency:

Bulle Fruit: These can be found on trees scattered across Fontaine, like how one would normally collect apples in this game.

Pluie Lotus: You can find them near the many lakes and rivers of Fontaine.

Condessence Crystal: These ores are found in rocks all over Fontaine.

Marcotte: There is no shortage of these flowers northwest of the Court of Fontaine.

Tidalga: These can be found underwater in a few spots within the Tidalga-rich Area.

That's everything that Travelers need to know about Fontaine's craftable weapons in Genshin Impact.

