The Genshin Impact version 4.0 update is finally out with the long-awaited Fontaine region and a ton of new content, such as new quests, events, and more. The developer has also released a new series of craftable weapons for F2P players.

However, like every other nation, these forgeable items are locked, and travelers must exchange their blueprints from the blacksmith NPC named Estelle.

To obtain the blueprints, you must collect all the local Fontaine items and offer them to the smithy. Luckily, there are no quest requirements, so you can obtain the weapons anytime as long as you have all the materials needed.

Genshin Impact: Guide to obtaining all Fontaine craftable weapon blueprints

All Fontaine weapon blueprints (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, there are no quest requirements to unlock the new craftable weapons. You can head straight to the smithy in Court of Fontaine, which is located right below the Statue of The Seven.

Here is a list of all the items needed to get the blueprints of all the weapons:

Finale of the Deep (Sword)

Bulle Fruit x10

Tidalga x10

Condessence Crystal x10

Song of Stillness (Bow)

Pluie Lotus x10

Marcotte x10

Condessence Crystal x10

Flowing Purity (Catalyst)

Tidalga x10

Marcotte x10

Condessence Crystal x10

Rightful Reward (Polearm)

Pluie Lotus x10

Bulle Fruit x10

Condessence Crystal x10

Tidal Shadow (Claymore)

Marcotte x10

Bulle Fruit x10

Condessence Crystal x10

Do note that only unlocking the blueprint does not mean that you have obtained the weapon as well. You must learn the technique by opening the inventory and using the blueprint.

Once that is done, interact with the smithy NPC Estelle again and check all the items needed to forge it. It is worth mentioning that the Fontaine craftable weapons require Midlander Billets.

Where to find all the items to exchange the blueprints?

All of the materials needed to exchange the blueprints can be found in different parts of Fontaine. Here is a list of where you can farm them:

Bulle Fruit

Bulle Fruit locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Bulle Fruits can be found on trees in the wilderness, just like Apples and Sunsettia. Their exact locations on the map are still uncertain, but the point marked in the above image has several Bulle Fruit trees, so one can start from there.

Marcotte

Marcotte locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Marcotte can mostly be found in the plains northwest of the Court of Fontaine. Follow the map to collect them.

Condessence Crystal

All Condessence Crystal locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The above map showcases the currently known locations where one can farm Condessence Crystals in Genshin Impact. Use a Claymore unit to mine them faster.

Tidalga

Tidalga is located underwater (Image via HoYoverse)

Among all the items, Tidalga is the only one that is found in underwater areas. The map above shows the currently known locations of this material in Genshin Impact.

Pluie Lotus

Pluie Lotus is needed to unlock a blueprint (Image via HoYoverse)

The final material is Pluie Lotus. Unfortunately, its exact farming spots in Genshin Impact are currently unknown, but according to the item description, it is found near lakes and river banks.