Genshin Impact: Condessence Crystals underwater mining guide

Genshin Impact has introduced five new craftable Fontaine-themed weapons in the game. The diagrams for these weapons can be obtained from Estelle at the Court of Fontaine. However, to purchase the diagram for all five types of weapons, you will require 10 Condessence Crystals each. You can mine these crystals throughout Fontaine, and the underwater regions are no exception.

Genshin Impact players can refer to this article for all in-game locations to mine Condessence Crystals, along with how to mine them underwater.

Best Condessence Crystals locations in Genshin Impact

Condessence Crystals can be found throughout Fontaine in Genshin Impact. They can be identified by their blue color with a distinct pink hue towards the center. You will need these to obtain the diagrams for the new craftable Fontaine weapons from Estelle.

Certain locations in Genshin Impact have multiple Condessence Crystals close by, allowing players to mine them quickly.

Location 1

Condessence Crystals north of the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

There are multiple places to mine Condessence Crystals in the region north of the Court of Fontaine. You can use the Echoes of Deep Tide domain and the Teleport Waypoint beside it. Fourteen crystals can be found in this region.

Location 2

Condessence Crystals locations in northern Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

Many Condessence Crystals can be found in the Elynas region. You can find another 14 crystals in the northern region area near the Statue of the Seven, and Teleport Waypoint northwest of it.

Location 3

Condessence Crystals in central Elynas region (Image via HoYoverse)

In the central area of the Elynas region, several Condessence Crystals can be mined nearby the hot spring. By using the Teleport Waypoint beside the spring, you can find 11 crystals.

An additional four can be obtained on the right-hand side of the Teleport Waypoint on the western coast.

Location 4

Condessence Crystals location in southern Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

In the southern area of Elynas, you can find four Condessence Crystals in Genshin Impact. You must teleport to the Waypoint seen above, and climb a little towards the east.

Location 5

Condessence Crystals location near Denouement of Sin domain (Image via HoYoverse)

There are four crystals that can be found on the same island as the Denouement of Sin domain. You must travel a little towards the south to reach the location.

How to mine Condessence Crystals underwater in Genshin Impact

Xenochromatic crab (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

To mine Condessence crystals underwater, you will first need to borrow the abilities of Xenochromatic creatures nearby. You can absorb the abilities by pressing and holding your normal attack button.

Condessence Crystals underwater (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

Thereafter, you can tap your Elemental Skill button near the Condessence Crystals to mine them.

You can refer to this article to obtain weapons diagrams from Estelle at the Court of Fontaine.