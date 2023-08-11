Best characters for Golden Troupe artifact set in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's forthcoming 4.0 update is set to introduce multiple new characters, regions, artifact sets, quality-of-life changes, and more. The Golden Troupe artifact set is one of the upcoming introductions to the game. HoYoverse has officially revealed the 2-Piece and 4-Piece effects for this set, and it is expected to be a blessing for several in-game characters.

The Golden Troupe is an artifact set designed to buff the Elemental Skills of its holders. Its 4-Piece effects provide an additional buff if the character is not on the field. Therefore, it seems to be tailor-made for Sub-DPS characters who rely on their Elemental Skills.

This article will guide players on the effects of the Golden Troupe artifact set and the characters it is most suitable for in Genshin Impact.

Best Genshin Impact characters to build with Golden Troupe artifact set

The Golden Troupe artifact set has unique effects that favor an off-field gameplay style. The 2-Piece and 4-Piece effects of the Golden Troupe artifact set are as follows:

2-Piece: Elemental Skill DMG +20%.

Elemental Skill DMG +20%. 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field.

The 2-Piece effect will buff the Elemental Skill damage by 20%. This can be pretty useful for characters relying on their Elemental Skill to deal most of their damage. However, it is the 4-Piece effect that provides tremendous value.

When a character is equipped with 4 pieces of Golden Troupe, their Elemental Skill damage will be buffed by 25%. Moreover, if the characters are off-field, like Fischl, the damage is increased by a further 25%.

Best characters for Golden Troupe in Genshin Impact

Best characters for Golden Troupe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although this set can be equipped for any character the player wants in Genshin Impact, some will perform exceptionally when using Golden Troupe. The most suitable characters are:

1) New BiS artifact set: Fischl, Yae Miko, Geo MC

2) Can be a competitive option: Nahida, Albedo, Heizou

3) Can be good in niche builds: Faruzan, Beidou, Jean, Klee, Xiangling, Xingqui, Zhongli, Collei

How to get the Golden Troupe artifact set in Genshin Impact?

The new artifact sets as revealed in the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The Golden Troupe artifact set can be obtained from the Denouement of Sin domain located in the upcoming Belleau Region of Fontaine. Travelers can receive artifacts from either Golden Troupe or Marechaussee Hunter set after completing the domain in exchange for Resin.

Further information about this domain will be revealed once the 4.0 Fontaine update goes live.