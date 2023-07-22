Genshin Impact characters tier list: Most and least valuable 5-stars ranked

Over the last three years, Genshin Impact has released a lot of characters across four different nations. With seven elements and five different weapons, the option for HoYoverse is endless when it comes to creating a new unit. Hence, similar to any Gacha game, Genshin Impact has two rarities for characters, including 5-stars and 4-stars.

The following article will list all the 5-star characters available until the v3.8 update and rank them based on their prowess, utility, and value in a team. From elemental reactions to supporting their fellow party members, some can be slotted to any team formation, and some are still very lackluster in the game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Ranking the best to worst 5-star characters in Genshin Impact

5-star characters list (Image via Tier Maker)

As mentioned, the ranks in this article are based on each character's performance according to the meta. Most of them can easily hold out on their own, while others need a fully functioning team to perform. Hence, Genshin Impact's support units are considered as strong as the most potent DPS characters.

All 5-star Genshin Impact characters in the SS-tier

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Units within this bracket can be considered the strongest in the game and definitely worth your Primogems. Following the pattern of ranking the characters in the article, most SS units can be put in any fireteam against any enemy in the game. The following list of characters belongs to the honorable SS section:

Raiden Shogun.

Kaedehara Kazuha.

Nahida

Zhongli

Yelan

Nilou

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Shenhe

While some of these characters are most used in Spiral Abyss floors, their involvement in this list lies more in supporting their teams, alongside damaging tougher enemies on their own.

All 5-star Genshin Impact characters in the S-tier

Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

This specific list will have the most number of characters, as many units in Genshin Impact can be considered fairly balanced, where they are neither too powerful nor too weak. The following list of characters belongs to the S-tier:

Venti

Eula

Hu Tao

Yae Miko

Yoimiya

Xiao

Kamisato Ayaka

Tartaglia

Ganyu

Wanderer

Kamisato Ayato

Characters such as Venti and Kamisato Ayato have been power crept by the likes of Kazuha and Nilou, as the latter characters can easily fulfill their role.

All 5-star Genshin Impact characters in the A-tier

Jean (Image via HoYoverse)

While A-tier units are by no means weak, they often fall into the niche parts of a player's party. While some of these characters aren't meta, they can still be enjoyable to play. Here are the characters ranked in the A-tier:

Jean

Keqing

Baizhu

Al Haitham

Mona

Albedo

Arataki Itto

Tighnari

Qiqi

Healers such as Qiqi and Jean are outperformed by either Kokomi or the 4-star character, Bennett. Dendro DPS characters such as Al Haitham and Tighnari fail to play their role, as their Archon, Nahida, does a far better job with a supporting kit.

All 5-star Genshin Impact characters in B and C-tier

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

All characters in these lists have either lost their charm with the forever upgrading meta, or they were weak from the start. The characters in the B-tier are as follows:

Klee

Cyno

The characters in the C-tier section are as follows:

Dehya

Diluc

Both Klee and Cyno are still capable of dealing decent numbers against high-tier enemies, although they won't be primary choices for many. Regarding Dehya and Diluc, their kit simply lacks numbers to keep up with other characters in the game.