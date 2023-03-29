Genshin Impact Ayato birthday art controversy: Accusations and drama explained

A recent controversy involving Ayato's birthday art in Genshin Impact erupted recently, where accusations of tracing were thrown against the artist. The accused is 花邑まい (translated from Japanese as Mai Hanamura). It is worth noting that people have brought up the artist's past history of tracing, yet that isn't the full story.

The person who started the accusations of birthday art being traced has since deleted their Tweets on the matter. They did not apologize for the damaging claims. This article will cover the controversy regarding Ayato's birthday art and why it garnered so much attention online.

Explaining Ayato birthday art controversy within Genshin Impact community

Although the original accusations were deleted, there are other Tweets where the sentiment is still shared. The above example shows the most commonly cited "proof" for the claims of tracing. Another anime character (Bedivere) overlaps Ayato's official birthday art and starts to fade in.

Some might notice highly similar jawlines, ear curves, and placements. This particular video had over 3.3 million views and over 6.4K likes at the time of writing this article.

The above video also covers some other aspects of the Genshin Impact drama. Important developments include:

Twitter user @b_spectacledbun states that the artist has a reputation for tracing

A past example from 2020 is cited as a reason why people shouldn't "support art thieves"

There is no definitive proof of the Ayato birthday art being traced over

@b_spectacledbun states there is no evidence that the artwork wasn't plagiarized

It is worth noting that the current news indicates that there was no tracing, yet some Genshin Impact players are not convinced.

Water Bottle @paxWaterBottle @GenshinUpdate Too early to conclude “no tracing at all”. While it might not be the Bedivere, she can still chimera trace from others pics (her speciality). Ayato is more zoomed than other bday arts, has so many water effects? Well, another speciality of her is hiding bad anatomy of traced art. @GenshinUpdate Too early to conclude “no tracing at all”. While it might not be the Bedivere, she can still chimera trace from others pics (her speciality). Ayato is more zoomed than other bday arts, has so many water effects? Well, another speciality of her is hiding bad anatomy of traced art. https://t.co/H4OIFsYioe

Some Twitter users even assumed that the birthday art was chimera traced (the act of copying multiple different artworks rather than a single one). That sort of plagiarism would be impossible to prove since various works could have been used rather than a single one.

Nonetheless, this isn't a one-sided episode. Some of the following Tweets are examples of fans defending the artist against the recent controversial claims.

Counterarguments to tracing allegations

亡者 @kakuremih



You had a video of two images stacked on top of each other as a basis, and then one of the images is faded, right? @Sheisazul9 Nice to meet you. My English is poor, but I will explain lightly. In conclusion, this seems to be a false accusation.You had a video of two images stacked on top of each other as a basis, and then one of the images is faded, right? @Sheisazul9 Nice to meet you. My English is poor, but I will explain lightly. In conclusion, this seems to be a false accusation.You had a video of two images stacked on top of each other as a basis, and then one of the images is faded, right?

亡者 @kakuremih



This is a structure of the human brain that, if slightly similar, appears to overlap. @Sheisazul9 Other times, when similar pictures are stacked on top of each other.As in the video of suspicion.They appear to overlap.(I'm sure you can find it if you look it up.)This is a structure of the human brain that, if slightly similar, appears to overlap. @Sheisazul9 Other times, when similar pictures are stacked on top of each other.As in the video of suspicion.They appear to overlap.(I'm sure you can find it if you look it up.)This is a structure of the human brain that, if slightly similar, appears to overlap.

亡者 @kakuremih



Based on the above, we can say that these disturbances are false accusations. Sorry for my poor English. Thank you for reading. @Sheisazul9 In fact, a closer look at the suspect video also shows no overlap.Based on the above, we can say that these disturbances are false accusations. Sorry for my poor English. Thank you for reading. @Sheisazul9 In fact, a closer look at the suspect video also shows no overlap.Based on the above, we can say that these disturbances are false accusations. Sorry for my poor English. Thank you for reading.

Ayato's birthday art for 2023 appears to be similar to Fate's Bedivere, often cited as being traced over. The two could share similarities, yet that doesn't prove the accusations.

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate

Seems like there is no tracing after all

The person who made the accusation has already deleted the tweet without apology さだお🌇 @ZpYb7 元ツイ消されてあたかもトレパクがあったみたいな流れになりそうだけど正しくは

「線が全く重なってないイラストにトレパク冤罪ふっかけた人がいて燃えた」

です



冤罪ふっかけた人は謝罪なしでツイ消し済み 元ツイ消されてあたかもトレパクがあったみたいな流れになりそうだけど正しくは「線が全く重なってないイラストにトレパク冤罪ふっかけた人がいて燃えた」です冤罪ふっかけた人は謝罪なしでツイ消し済み https://t.co/bWujSqH3DE Some new info about Ayato birthday artSeems like there is no tracing after allThe person who made the accusation has already deleted the tweet without apology twitter.com/ZpYb7/status/1… Some new info about Ayato birthday artSeems like there is no tracing after allThe person who made the accusation has already deleted the tweet without apology twitter.com/ZpYb7/status/1…

The above English Tweet references how the original claim was deleted. However, the embedded Japanese Twitter thread covers the following topics:

There is barely any overlap between the two images

Accusations of tracing have already spread worldwide

There were some past allegations, but some of them were unreasonably false.

It is worth noting that it's impossible to verify whether the artwork was copied or entirely original. The Genshin Impact community is divided on the matter, with some being adamant about their current stances.

Some think that male anime characters look similar, which doesn't prove any tracing. Others deny that and say that it could have been chimera-traced instead.

What do you think? The Genshin Impact controversy has been a hot topic lately, so there are bound to be more interesting discussions on the matter.

Poll : Did you think the art was traced? Yes No 0 votes